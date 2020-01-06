The Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church is having its annual Old Slovanik Liturgy at 6 p.m. today in honor of Orthodox Christmas.
The parishioners will be singing a selection of traditional Christmas carols at the end of the service. Everyone is welcome to attend.
The church is located on Lions Club Road in Salem Township, just off Rt. 119 near the intersection of Rt. 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.