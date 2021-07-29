Old Fashioned Days in Kecksburg starting Friday

Mount Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department No. 1 of Kecksburg will be holding Old Fashioned Days 2021 from 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, July 30, and Saturday, July 31, at the department grounds.
The event is being held this summer following the cancellation of the popular UFO Festival in Kecksburg, which was halted in 2020 because of COVID-19 restrictions and again in 2021.
“We had the UFO Festival for 15 years, and we’re going to have it again next year at the end of July,” Ron Struble, president of the festival committee, previously told the Bulletin.
The Kecksburg department’s “new” used tanker and engine truck will be on display at Old Fashioned Days.
The event will also feature burgers, hot dogs and fresh cut fries from the country kitchen, and on Friday night, those selections will be sold for half price. Barney’s Kettle Corn will also feature popcorn and snow cones both nights.
“We’re going to have a bonfire and we’ll be selling marshmallows on sticks so the kids can roast them over the fire,” Struble said.
Activities will include chuck-a-luck, and a dime toss game to win glassware.
A corn hole tournament will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Entry is $10 a team, and participants can sign up at 6 p.m. at the staff booth. Prize money will be awarded to first- and second-place winners.
“There will be deejay music both nights and our country store will be open,” Struble added. “UFO items will be on sale at the UFO trailer, too. We’ll have our T-shirts with the old design, the premier design of one of the residents of Kecksburg and we got permission to use it again. It’s a scene of the woods and a little bit of town, and then the acorn goes streaking across the sky. It’s the first T-shirt design we ever sold, and we got a lot of requests to sell it again.”
The Kecksburg VFD is located at 5128 Water St., Mount Pleasant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.