A Youngstown, Ohio, man was arrested earlier this week for fleeing law enforcement after he nearly struck a police vehicle while driving in Latrobe.

According to a public information release report provided by the Latrobe Police Department, officers were on patrol Feb. 5 at approximately 1:28 a.m. in the area of Lincoln Avenue and Princeton Street. The Latrobe Police patrol car was traveling south on Lincoln Avenue when officers observed a vehicle, which was traveling north on Lincoln Avenue, swerve over into the patrol car’s lane of travel.

