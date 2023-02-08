A Youngstown, Ohio, man was arrested earlier this week for fleeing law enforcement after he nearly struck a police vehicle while driving in Latrobe.
According to a public information release report provided by the Latrobe Police Department, officers were on patrol Feb. 5 at approximately 1:28 a.m. in the area of Lincoln Avenue and Princeton Street. The Latrobe Police patrol car was traveling south on Lincoln Avenue when officers observed a vehicle, which was traveling north on Lincoln Avenue, swerve over into the patrol car’s lane of travel.
The vehicle, a black Chrysler sedan bearing Washington, D.C., registration, was operated by 44-year-old Jovaughn Emmanuel Lathern.
The police cruiser swerved away from the oncoming vehicle, avoiding collision. Police immediately turned the patrol car around in an attempt to conduct a traffic stop but the vehicle began fleeing north on Lincoln Avenue.
Lathern failed to stop at stop signs posted along Lincoln Avenue, and then failed to negotiate a right turn at the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and Depot Street.
The Chrysler drove up over the curb at Carclo Technical Plastics, located at 600 Depot St., and struck a truck head-on in the parking lot. The impact disabled Lathern’s Chrysler.
Lathern was later observed running from the driver’s side of the vehicle toward the back of Carclo Technical Plastics. Officers caught up with Lathern at the rear of the property and ordered him to the ground.
Lathern refused to comply with any of the officers’ commands and was subsequently taken to the ground and handcuffed.
He was arraigned later that day in front of Magisterial District Judge Wayne Gongaware.
Lathern is charged with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and flight to avoid apprehension, both third-degree felonies; resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor; DUI, first offense, an ungraded misdemeanor, and reckless driving, careless driving, disregarding traffic lanes and driving without a license, all summary offenses.
Lathern was released on $20,000 unsecured bail.
He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Feb. 27 at 12:30 p.m. in front of Magisterial District Judge Tamara J. Mahady.
