A passenger in a tractor-trailer driving on the Pennsylvania Turnpike early Thursday morning was killed and another person injured in a crash approximately one mile east of Donegal.
The accident, authorities reported, took place at approximately 3:51 a.m. Thursday. The truck was the only vehicle involved in the crash, according to police.
The deceased passenger was identified by the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office as 48-year-old Amadou Alassane of Columbus, Ohio.
At the time of the crash, Alassane was ejected from the tractor-trailer. Deputy Coroner Joshua Zappone pronounced him dead at the scene of blunt force trauma injuries to the head, torso and extremities and ruled the death accidental.
It is unknown whether Alassane was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
The driver of the truck, Assata Hamedine Mbodj, 30, also of Columbus, suffered minor injuries and was transported by ambulance to AHN Forbes Regional Hospital in Monroeville.
According to authorities, Mbodj was traveling eastbound when he failed to negotiate a curve, drove off the south side of the highway and overturned on to the driver’s side. The investigation into the crash is continuing.
For a time after the accident, the eastbound lanes of the turnpike between New Stanton and Breezewood were closed while crews responded to the scene.
