Prompted by the placement of a noncompliant digital sign in downtown Latrobe, city officials on Monday reiterated their stance on amending an existing sign ordinance.
The business in question, Western Pennsylvania Behavioral Health Resources, or WPABHR, had a sign located on property at 707 Ligonier St., according to Latrobe Code Enforcement and Zoning Officer James Nieusma.
City officials scrutinized the sign during last month’s Latrobe Planning Commission meeting. The topic had also been broached in past city council meetings. The compliance issues have reportedly been rectified.
The current ordinance states the height of a sign cannot exceed 24 feet. Nieusma said it appears the sign was noncompliant by roughly 18 inches.
Latrobe Planning Commission member Jarod Trunzo, who also serves as Latrobe Community Revitalization Program executive director, last month floated the possibility of phasing out pole signs within the “Downtown Destination Boundary,” primarily the “core” downtown area, after an extended period of time.
Planning commission members last month approved two recommendations:
• to amend the existing ordinance to limit new digital signs to 12 square feet, and
• to amend the existing ordinance to exclude pole signs entirely from the core downtown area, defined as the “Downtown Destination Boundary.”
Officials redressed these recommendations at Monday’s planning commission meeting.
According to Nieusma, the commission’s February meeting was allegedly not properly advertised.
“Even though they’re just recommendations, supposedly the meeting last month was not properly advertised,” he said. “So they had to put these two recommendations on the agenda (Monday).”
The commission’s recommendations will be presented to Latrobe City Council at a later date.
Latrobe City Councilman Ralph Jenko on Monday addressed planning commission members regarding an alleged policy to require fire-resistant paint on structures. This topic was briefly discussed in late February at the last city council meeting. The consensus is that the paint is too expensive and does not provide more than a few minutes of protection, so such a requirement should be removed.
Speaking by phone Tuesday afternoon, Nieusma said his examination of city code produced no findings of such a requirement.
“I can’t find an ordinance that says anything about it,” Nieusma said. “Someone went to get paint to do exterior wood and someone in a paint store must’ve mentioned it. There’s nothing that I can find that says this is a requirement. Even if it was in there, it could easily be taken out.”
Latrobe Planning Commission will meet again 5:30 p.m. Monday, April 3, in council chambers.
Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.