Ligonier Township supervisors took another step into the future of Ligonier Beach on Tuesday, approving to put together specifications before bids go out for demolition work at the landmark beach property.
The demolition work, supervisors noted, would consist of “all structures” not part of the master plan concept the Friends of Ligonier Beach (FOLB) recently presented to township officials. The master plan will incorporate a natural swimming pool among other nature-based activities at the eight-acre property along Route 30.
The group has campaigned to reopen the historic swimming pool, which closed after the 2017 season, as part of the township’s planned revitalization of the landmark.
The supervisors previously voted to forward the conceptual plan and accompanying natural swimming pool presentation to Teeter and Associates, the consulting firm engaged to develop a feasibility study for Ligonier Beach Park.
“I’m just happy we’re going to see some light at the end of the tunnel for the Ligonier Beach property,” supervisor Daniel Resenic said.
Resenic has pushed for clearing dilapidated buildings that will not have any value to the proposed master plan and prettying up the site.
“Everything else would be an impediment to the project,” he said.
Supervisor Stephanie Verna added that demo work would include removing some fencing, among other structures.
According to township figures, counting total grants and acquisition costs, the municipality has just under $123,000 in available funding for the Ligonier Beach project. That number will drop to slightly more than $59,000 once the township provides matching funds for a pair of earmarked Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) grants, which the township anticipates receiving later this year.
Additionally, the township received a $25,000 grant from Westmoreland County’s Pennsylvania Act 152 Countywide Demolition Program to demolish the pool’s pump house and filtration building, while preserving the historic filter apparatus.
Verna said the remaining $59,000-plus in funding should greatly assist demolition efforts, adding that the township could get more favorable bid pricing if one company is selected to handle the tear down.
The Bulletin previously reported that FOLB has been working with BioNova, a New Jersey-based company responsible for building the first public natural swimming pool in the United States and North America.
The group’s proposal is to convert the nearly century-old, 1.3-million-gallon concrete swimming pool into a chemical-free, naturally-purified oasis.
Ligonier Beach NSP BioPool would use BioNova’s mechanical biofilm filtration system rather than a plant-based regeneration pond, which could not endure flooding from the Loyalhanna Creek.
If the swimming pool were to overflow, the nutrient-rich water would not harm the environment, given the lack of chemicals. The filtration chambers could also be shut down during a flood, FOLB member Debbie Nicely explained at a previous meeting.
The natural pool conversion would retain the shape, structure and bather capacity of Ligonier Beach’s original pool with some necessary reinforcement to support the biological filtration system.
Along with the converted swimming pool, FOLB’s vision includes: a restaurant and event center implementing green technology like solar panels and a live green roof; a bath house and education center; a pollinator garden and riparian buffer; walking trails with access to a fishing pier at the Loyalhanna Creek; a permeable parking area with charging station for electric cars, and an improved entrance and exit.
The sketch plan previously provided to the Bulletin also retains Ligonier Beach’s surviving historic architecture including a stone arch and stone building. The longtime summertime destination opened in 1925.
If the township moves forward with the plan, Ligonier Beach Park would also feature the largest natural public swimming pool in the United States, the first in Pennsylvania, the second in the nation and the third in North America.
Also discussed at Tuesday’s meeting:
- Resenic suggested that township officials address an open pit near the filter building at the Ligonier Beach property, calling it a liability issue. Supervisors suggested putting a chain barrier and a “no trespassing” sign in the area to increase safety measures;
- Solicitor Michael Korns will provide supervisors with a draft of the revised property maintenance ordinance at their meeting next month. Verna suggested that the ordinance, if possible, include language regarding abandoned properties that are used as a “dumping ground” for trash/other items, while also noting that said properties may be a fire hazard;
- The township received an additional 16 emails in support of the Ligonier Beach project;
- The supervisors approved to end the township’s coronavirus-related emergency declaration, effective immediately;
- Supervisor Scott Matson expressed concerns about finding tree limbs and branches, among other issues, along several township roads.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.