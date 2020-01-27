The benefits of an upcoming runway widening and strengthening project at Arnold Palmer Regional will be twofold, according to airport officials.
The work, to begin this spring, will aid conditions for existing flights at the Unity Township facility and officials hope the upgrades will bring additional flights and more destination offerings for passengers.
On Friday, state and local officials visited the airport’s terminal building to announce federal grant funding for the long-discussed project.
Thanks to three separate grants through the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) Airport Improvement Program — totaling $11,894,165 — the project is fully funded without the use of tax dollars. FAA grant funding comes from aviation user fees.
The project also includes a local share from passenger facility charge collections from the Westmoreland County Airport Authority and Aviation Development Program funds from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Bureau of Aviation totaling roughly $660,787 each, putting the total project cost at $13,215,739.
“The airport authority is extremely excited and proud that the FAA and PennDOT’s Bureau of Aviation have made such an important commitment,” said Gabe Monzo, the executive director of the airport authority, which operates Arnold Palmer Regional Airport. “The support from Congress and state and county officials is overwhelming and is a true testament to the importance of this airport to the region.”
“This is a safety and strengthening project that will enable us to better serve the aircraft that we are operating today and allow us to accept increased operations in the future, all with less concern over runway deterioration,” he added. “The airport authority will not be limited in making decisions that will positively impact the airport’s future.”
In September, the airport authority awarded an $11.9-million contract to Golden Triangle Construction for work related to the project.
The project will widen the 8,223-foot runway from 100 feet to 150 feet, which officials said will help pilots land during inclement weather events and enable the airport to avoid diverting flights to other facilities. Removing snow from behind the runway lights will be aided with new 20-foot shoulders.
Authority engineer Scott Kunselman of McFarland-Johnson Inc. said previously that construction may begin in late March on the project.
Monzo said airport officials anticipate that the runway will be shut down during a 14-day period in September, though specific dates haven’t been decided.
The runway project continues the airport’s massive growth since Spirit Airlines began flying out of Unity Township in February 2011. The airport’s current destinations include Myrtle Beach, S.C., and several Florida cities — Fort Myers, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando and Tampa.
Last year, total aircraft operations at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport totaled more than 30,000, a significant increase over the previous year. The number of passengers who flew out of Arnold Palmer Regional on Spirit Airlines also increased by more than 6,000 outbound passengers, totaling 155,905.
According to a state Bureau of Aviation study done last year, the airport’s economic impact has more than doubled since 2010 and now sits at $226 million annually.
Those who attended Friday’s event included a number of county officials, including Commissioners Doug Chew and Sean Kertes; airport authority officials and board members; airport administration and maintenance staff, and engineers from McFarland-Johnson Inc.
Other speakers included Patrick Himes of U.S. Rep. John Joyce’s office and Nate Nevala, district director of U.S. Rep. Guy Reschenthaler’s office.
“The parking’s free, the lines are short and the smiles are here,” Nevala said.
And with runway funding now in place, the future of the airport is brighter than ever before.
“The airport will be open to any airplane that wants to come in here,” airport authority member and former chairman Don Rossi said previously. “That will make a lot of things happen for the county and for the people.”
