It’s where it all began. Historic Hanna’s Town, the site of the county’s original courthouse when it was founded in 1773, played host to the county commissioners’ public meeting Thursday in commemoration of the county’s 250th birthday celebration.

The significance wasn’t lost on one commissioner as she pondered the fact that she, and two of her fellow county female leaders, wouldn’t even have been able to participate in such a meeting in the early days of the county’s government.

Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.