It’s where it all began. Historic Hanna’s Town, the site of the county’s original courthouse when it was founded in 1773, played host to the county commissioners’ public meeting Thursday in commemoration of the county’s 250th birthday celebration.
The significance wasn’t lost on one commissioner as she pondered the fact that she, and two of her fellow county female leaders, wouldn’t even have been able to participate in such a meeting in the early days of the county’s government.
“If this was 250 years ago, myself, our chief clerk, and our solicitor would not be sitting up here as women. So it’s very exciting – 250 years later – to be able to be a part of this meeting,” Commissioner Gina Cerilli Thrasher said.
Thrasher also noted that she grew up just up the hill from Hanna’s Town and participating in the meeting at the original county seat was extremely special to her.
Thursday’s meeting was held outdoors under a pavilion near the county’s newly built visitor’s center, but a stone’s throw away from the reconstructed Hanna’s Tavern, three relocated log homes, a reconstructed Revolutionary War-era fort and a shed that holds an authentic late-18th-century Conestoga wagon.
The weather cooperated with the outdoor meeting that was followed up by a reception inside the visitor’s center by the Westmoreland Historical Society.
“I thought it was great that we could do this,” said Commissioner Doug Chew. “I especially love the history of Westmoreland County and so being able to be a part of this in my first term was an honor.”
To kick off the meeting, a town crier, dressed in reenactment garb, announced the start of the commissioners’ meeting that began with the commissioners issuing a variety of proclamations, including several historic in nature and related to the county’s birthday. Following the proclamation presentations, the commissioners conducted business from a 16-page agenda featuring millions of dollars in contracts approved for various programs and services for the people of the county.
“It’s very exciting to be back where the foundation of Westmoreland County was at the original site – the original courthouse in Hanna’s Town,” said Commissioner Sean Kertes.
He also added despite the unique circumstances, he felt the meeting went very well. He gave credit to both the county staff from Greensburg and the historic staff from Hanna’s Town for contributing to the meeting going off without a hitch.
Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.
