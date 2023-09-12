In an instant, everything can change.
When an unattended vehicle malfunctioned and crept its way down Ligonier Street Saturday, Aug. 26, during Latrobe’s Great American Banana Split Celebration, Zachary Lukon, a member of the Latrobe City Police Department, sprang into action.
The police officer quickly caught up with the vehicle and applied the brakes within a matter of seconds, likely preventing the celebration from becoming a tragedy. One male who was not identified by city officials was momentarily pinned beneath the vehicle but survived. The incident took place at 3:22 p.m.
“In the course of human events, unlikely things happen,” said Latrobe City Police Chief Richard M. Bosco. “The officers were dispersed among the citizens engaging, and it just so happened that one of the vendor’s vehicles malfunctioned and started rolling unattended downhill, taking out some of the other vendors’ tents as it happened. One of the vendor’s tent was occupied by a gentleman who got pinned under the front of the vehicle.
“Officer Lukon was right there in a matter of – going back and looking at the video – it was under seven seconds that he ran, jumped into the vehicle and was able to apply the brakes to stop the vehicle from completely running over and taking the man’s life.”
With family members present, Lukon was honored Monday by state Rep. Leslie Rossi (R-59) and presented with a Pennsylvania state House of Representatives citation during a Latrobe City Council meeting.
“I’m glad to be able to be here on behalf of the state to honor one of our own, Zach Lukon, who’s among us living life, working side by side with many of us every day in the office,” Rossi said. “To Zach, he was just doing his job, but to us, he is so much more than that. He goes above and beyond all the time.
“We recognize his parents, Patty and Mike, who raised a great son, and we want to let his children and all of his family know how truly proud we are to have him here as an officer to serve and protect us here in the town of Latrobe.”
Rossi, representing the 59th Legislative District, recited a prayer thanking “all the police officers who put their lives on the line” every day.
Lisa Davis, a member of Rossi’s staff and, coincidentally, Lukon’s aunt, read the Pennsylvania state House of Representatives citation during Monday’s presentation.
The citation noted that the state House of Representatives “takes great pleasure in recognizing those individuals who selflessly devote their lives to the health and safety of their community, and ultimately, all the people of this great commonwealth.”
The document highlighted Lukon’s “heroic acts that took place on Aug. 26” during Latrobe’s Great American Banana Split Celebration, putting the spotlight on the police officer’s “remarkable situational awareness and quick thinking” in stopping an unattended truck that was moving downhill toward vendor tents. Among these tents was a man who became pinned under the runaway vehicle.
“Without a moment’s hesitation, Officer Lukon leapt into action,” Davis read. “His heroics and presence of mind were instrumental in preventing what could’ve been a catastrophic incident.”
Despite the danger involved, Davis said, Lukon managed to stop the rolling vehicle “before it could cause any further harm.”
“(Lukon’s) immediate and unselfish actions undoubtedly saved lives, and prevented severe injuries from occurring,” she said.
The citation also notes Lukon “demonstrated his extraordinary training, dedication and integrity.”
“His quick response and selflessness at a critical moment reflected the high standards of service that law enforcement officers aspire to uphold,” Davis read, saying the decorated police officer displays “great loyalty, commitment and professionalism in the performance of his duties.”
Following the presentation, Bosco, Latrobe Mayor Eric Bartels and city council members Ann Amatucci, Bridget DiVittis, Robert Forish and Ralph Jenko lined up to congratulate and thank Lukon for his service.
“On behalf of the city, I’d like to thank Officer Lukon and Chief Bosco, the whole department, and Rep. Rossi for stepping up and making this happen,” Bartels said.
In other business at city council’s Monday meeting, Bosco highlighted an “extremely busy” month of August. The police department responded to 382 calls for service in August, noting the elevated figure represents a 30% increase over July, which is “not unusual for summertime activity,” Bosco said. “Everybody’s out and about, and it’s been hot.”
The police chief reported seven criminal arrests and five overdose investigations, which prompted five Narcan administrations.
“Which I consider five lives saved,” Bosco said.
Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department Chief John Brasile reported 61 alarms for August.
“A lot of them were nothing critical, more of the stuff we dealt with were the events that went on,” Brasile said. “A lot of work goes into those events.”
The fire chief noted the department is preparing for Fire Prevention Week, recognized during the second week of October.
“Until then, we don’t have much going on until Thanksgiving and the turkey trot,” Brasile said. “It was a pretty uneventful month for us, which means we must be doing something right, and the citizens are doing even better.”
James Nieusma, outgoing Latrobe code enforcement and zoning officer, said August was a busy month with a lot of activity.
“We’re prepping for the new (code enforcement and zoning) officer (Daniel Weimer) coming in so we can get him up to speed and ready to go for everything going forward,” Nieusma said. “I’m not pushing hard on a lot of things right now because (Weimer) is going to be the one handling them, and I want to get his input on how he wants to handle things.
“Going forward, I think we need to make sure he knows what’s available and how council wants things handled. That’s the primary focus for training.”
Looking ahead to next month, trick-or-treat hours for Latrobe will be 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28.
Additionally, city officials voted to move their regularly scheduled work session from Monday, Oct. 23, to Tuesday, Oct. 24. The move will provide city officials the opportunity to attend the Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce 78th annual dinner and awards ceremony Oct. 23.
Bartels also acknowledged the recent Latrobe Italian Festival held Sept. 9-10.
“The Italian Festival went well, and if you attended the first one last year compared to this one, you’d see that it improved and got bigger in one year already,” he said. “I just want to thank all the people who worked hard to organize this. We’re always open to celebrations.”
Latrobe City Council members James Kelley and William Yuhaniak were absent from Monday’s meeting.
Latrobe City Council is next scheduled to convene 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25, in council chambers.
