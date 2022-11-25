The Latrobe Bulletin office will be open regular hours Friday, Nov. 25, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. We apologize for any confusion.
News delivered to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
SPECIAL EDITION
- A new publication for our older readers!
Download it from our
Special Sections today.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
LOCAL HEADLINES
- Office open
- LHWOC hopes to combat shortages in health care
- Ligonier Valley YMCA receives $1.5 million state grant for child care, building renovations
- Zoning hearing board OKs 2 variance requests
- Runners, walkers brave cold start for Turkey Trot
- Township pays $10,000 to former manager for employment complaint
- Area groups give back to their communities
- PSP: Man bites trooper during arrest
- West beats East all-stars in augural WCCA All-Star Volleyball match
- Local people share acts of kindness
Most Popular
Articles
- Ligonier man charged with sexual assault of 15-year-old girl
- District judge rules Stanko to be arraigned on all 4 charges related to Gross murder
- November 22, 2022
- PSP: Man bites trooper during arrest
- Township pays $10,000 to former manager for employment complaint
- Local people share acts of kindness
- Travel enthusiasts turn to used municipal vehicles for DIY projects
- Early morning standoff ends with one in custody
- David P. Horner
- H. Ronald Harr
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.