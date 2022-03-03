I received a phone call recently from an associate who lives with his wife in the Pittsburgh area. “I’m calling to ask a question, and I know you will have the answer. Every time I drive through Latrobe, I can’t help but admire how clean the city appears and how revitalized it has become. Does Jarod Trunzo still head up the Latrobe Community Revitalization Program (LCRP)? I remember him doing so much for the community in the past and was wondering if there is something new he may be working on or added to downtown since I’ve driven there last?” he said. Before I could tell him of the new mural and sign at the intersection of Route 981/Lloyd Avenue near the main southern entrance to the city, he interrupted me with an exclamation. “You are very lucky to be living where you reside. Here in Pittsburgh, everything is dying. Stores are closing down or going out of business left and right. Some of the fast-food chain outlets have vacated their stores. People don’t care about their surroundings. I saw a lady drop a package of meat on the floor in a grocery store and she just left it there.” Could it be that things aren’t the way they used to be because labor is harder to find these days? Because of COVID, are people not engaging in employment? Are food items not available because workers are in short supply? He certainly didn’t sound his same cheerful self I knew many years ago when we crossed paths here in Latrobe. Now retired, maybe going back to work would help his disposition. He continued. “That wouldn’t happen in Latrobe. The residents around your neighborhoods have pride — that’s the good pride.” he stated. “It shows how the streets are kept, people keep their homes, and how Mr. Trunzo continues to do more to create positive attitudes of wanting to be a good neighbor.” That speaks volumes for one man’s efforts. Ever since Trunzo headed up the LCRP, I’ve gotten to know him and help him establish his goals. One of my assignments was to photograph many buildings for him as well. Listening to him tell me of his future plans month after month let me know I was not standing beside a man who said little and was quiet. I could sense his excitement when he knew there existed a possibility that he may be looking to get a grant to pay for something that may make Latrobe look yet more special. When this gent called me recently to inquire whether Trunzo was still working on behalf of the city, he knew nothing but greatness could result out of a positive answer. “Wait until I tell you his latest achievement!” I exclaimed. I was really fired up after I saw the picture of the mural on front cover of the Bulletin. I then tried to fill his ears with words coming from my mouth for a few minutes anyway. “It’s a ‘one-of-a-kind mural’ that will stretch nearly 16 feet long and 5 feet high, covering the entire rear of the outset, powder-coated, aluminum sign panel. “The historic representations featured in the mural currently are slated to include indigenous peoples: Boniface Wimmer, the Benedictine monk who founded St. Vincent College; the men and women who fought in past wars; the steel industry and its laborers; Fred Rogers; Arnold Palmer, and many other representations of famous historical figures and vital industries like the railroad.” The caller is no stranger to the Laurel Highlands. He and his family grew up in this city, his father was a master carpenter, and his two brothers were school teachers, one in Derry and the other at one time in Ligonier. The latter has since passed. He married, found a job in Somerset, the couple moved out of town. “Recently, I retired,” he stated with excitement. “Now that I have lots of time on my hands, I just may swing through my old stomping ground to admire many more of Trunzo’s masterpieces. It may not be soon but be looking for me because I’m excited to see what’s next!”
