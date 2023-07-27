For months, the Derry Township Municipal Authority has been testing its hydrogen sulfide levels at its New Alexandria sewage treatment plant after it received complaints of a strong odor.
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) had received sporadic complaints for some time but only recently requested the DTMA conduct testing this year.
Owen Meyer, manager for the municipal authority, said those complaints were typically recorded when the plant was not operating.
“The people kept calling (the DEP), complaining about the odor, and it always seemed to be like our off days,” Meyer said. “We weren’t working when the problem was occurring.”
Testing at the plant has been done through a third party, although the DTMA has the capability to test samples in-house, Meyer said. The DEP requested an outside agency conduct the testing, which costs the municipal authority about $235 every month.
Those results have found the level of hydrogen sulfide has been less than one part per million and, some months, zero.
The municipal authority has been treating the system with calcium nitrate. The workload on the plant has also been lowered since the Keystone State Park system came online, Meyer said.
The municipal authority has not received any further complaints since it provided its on-call number to the complainants, Meyer said.
Meyer was asked how long the testing would continue. So far, the DEP hasn’t given the DTMA any deadline, but Meyer said he would reach out for further guidance.
While the DTMA has worked to eliminate any potential severe problems, a minor odor can still be found on the plant grounds, Meyer said.
“I really don’t think that there’s a huge problem, though there is some smell there,” Meyer said. “I’m not going to say that there isn’t (a smell). It’s a sewage treatment plant.
“But I worked on everything we can to try to combat that ailment, in my opinion.”
The DTMA has seen less infiltration through its lines up at Keystone State Park after it replaced 90 feet of pipe earlier this year.
The decrease at that part of the system and around Torrance State Hospital has led the municipal authority to begin exploring options for small system repairs that can have a big impact.
Meyer told the board that he has a binder of known problem areas, those with old and degrading pipes. He wants to begin looking at those areas and see what work can get done now that the large Keystone State Park project is wrapping up.
“We may be able to go in there for a few thousand bucks … and fix a couple of small, small issues,” Meyer said. “We may be able to live with this for a little bit without having to replace all these lines.”
The board suggested Meyer look at the whole system and see if anything can be grouped together by area, like Brenizer. The municipal authority could then seek sewage and water grants through the state.
Before adjourning to an executive session to discuss a potential litigation matter between a customer, a contractor and the DTMA, the municipal authority approved a $52,065 payment for the Keystone State Park project. Those funds will be paid to Plum Contracting and Gibson-Thomas Engineering.
The DTMA will hold its next meeting 5:30 p.m. Aug. 30.
Joe Wells can be reached at jwells@latrobebulletinnews.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.
