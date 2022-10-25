Two-vehicle crash in Unity Township

State police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle crash Oct. 10 at 8:18 p.m. on U.S. Route 30 at its intersection with Latrobe 30 Shoppes in Unity Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2012 Dodge Challenger operated by a 17-year-old Latrobe male. Unit No. 2 was a 2014 Audi A5 operated by 23-year-old Shane E. Sever of Patton. There was a passenger in unit No. 2, 23-year-old Maia L. Smith of Derry. The crash occurred as unit No. 1 was traveling south on Giffin Drive and attempted to turn left to travel onto Route 30. Unit No. 1 turned and hit into the side of unit No. 2.

