Two-vehicle crash in Unity Township
State police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle crash Oct. 10 at 8:18 p.m. on U.S. Route 30 at its intersection with Latrobe 30 Shoppes in Unity Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2012 Dodge Challenger operated by a 17-year-old Latrobe male. Unit No. 2 was a 2014 Audi A5 operated by 23-year-old Shane E. Sever of Patton. There was a passenger in unit No. 2, 23-year-old Maia L. Smith of Derry. The crash occurred as unit No. 1 was traveling south on Giffin Drive and attempted to turn left to travel onto Route 30. Unit No. 1 turned and hit into the side of unit No. 2.
Fatal crash in Hempfield Township
State police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle crash which claimed the life of a Greensburg woman Oct. 19 at 5:46 p.m. on U.S. Business Route 66 in Hempfield Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 1996 Geo Prizm operated by 71-year-old Patricia J. Blake of Greensburg, who died in the crash. Unit No. 2 was a 2013 Toyota Tundra operated by 22-year-old Adam D. Poleski of Apollo. There were two passengers in unit No. 2, 53-year-old Steven D. Poleski and 53-year-old Kimberly P. Poleski, also of Apollo. PSP Greensburg was dispatched for a report of a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Business Route 66 at its intersection to exit 9 southbound U.S. Route 66 toll road in Hempfield Township. Unit No. 1 attempted to turn left onto Business Route 66 from U.S. Route 66 southbound exit 9. Unit No. 2 was traveling northbound on Business Route 66 in the left lane. Unit No. 2 struck unit No. 1, which came to final rest facing a south position partially in the turn lane for Route 66 toll road southbound and the left southbound lane for Business Route 66. Unit No. 2 came to final rest in the turn lane for U.S. Route 66 toll road southbound facing a west position. Both vehicles traveled approximately 33 feet from the point of impact to their respective finishing positions. Unit No. 1 had alcoholic beverage containers and drugs in plain view. At the time of the crash, the area weather was mostly cloudy with rain showers. The road surface was a slightly inclined concrete roadway that was wet due to the rain showers. PSP Greensburg was assisted at the scene by North Hempfield Volunteer Fire Department, Mutual Aid Ambulance Service and Greensburg Towing.
PSP investigates check forgery
State police at Kiski Valley report filing charges from an alleged check forgery incident July 12 at 11:24 a.m. at 1707 Hancock Ave., Oklahoma. According to the report, PSP responded to the location for a fraud report and learned that an unknown actor used account information from a known 62-year-old Apollo man to write a fraudulent check for himself in the amount of $1,000. A suspect was developed and the case is pending further information.
Car strikes embankment in Salem Twp.
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a one-vehicle crash Oct. 19 at 1:30 a.m. on state Route 819 east of Trees Mills Road in Salem Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2003 Ford Crown Victoria operated by 20-year-old Hunter J. Thoma of Jeannette. There were three passengers in the vehicle, including 18-year-old Ashleigh M. Rager of New Alexandria, 19-year-old Noah S. Louch-Holman of New Alexandria and a 16-year-old female Saltsburg juvenile. Unit No. 1 was traveling north on Route 819 and Thoma lost control of the vehicle, traveled off of the left shoulder of the roadway and struck an embankment. The car traveled for approximately 150 feet before coming to final rest in a field facing north.
Catalytic converters theft reported
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating the theft of three catalytic converters from vehicles at Jeff Brooks Landscaping, 2725 U.S. Route 66, Salem Township. According to the report, the incident took place between 1:30 p.m. April 1 and midnight Oct. 21. The catalytic converters were stolen from a 2017 Ford F-250 Super Cab and a 1995 Ford F-150 XLT. Anyone with possible information may contact PSP Kiski Valley at 724-697-5780.
Alleged assault at area campground
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating an alleged assault Sept. 25 at 12:36 a.m. at Keystone State Park in Derry Township. According to the report, a domestic dispute was reported to PSP by a third party. Through investigation, it was learned that 49-year-old Paul Loughner of Blairsville fled the scene due to having a current arrest warrant. Charges were filed and an arrest warrant for assault was issued.
Stolen wallet reported at school
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating the theft of a wallet Oct. 21 at 9:41 a.m. at Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center in Derry Township. The wallet, valued at $10, contained a bank card and $78 cash. A pair of JLab earbuds valued at $30 also were reported stolen. The victim is listed as a known 16-year-old Latrobe male. Charges were filed at juvenile probation against a known 15-year-old Greensburg male.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.