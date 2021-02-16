While the winter storm predicted to affect the region Monday and Tuesday yielded mostly rain locally, the National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for much of the region, including Westmoreland County, at 5:50 a.m. Tuesday.
While hazardous weather isn’t expected Tuesday or Tuesday night, according to the NWS, but “another winter storm looks to move through the Ohio Valley on Thursday and Friday. Advisories, or warnings may be needed depending on forecast snowfall totals.”
The county had been under a Winter Storm Warning issued Monday that was originally to run through 1 p.m. Tuesday before it was changed to a Hazardous Weather Outlook.
As of 6 a.m. Tuesday, the NWS was reporting light rain at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport with a temperature of 39 degrees. Temperatures are expected to drop over the course of the day, falling to around 23 in the area by 5 p.m., according to the NWS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.