Melissa Myers worked as a pediatric cardiac intensive care nurse for a decade, caring for delicate and challenging patients at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh and abroad. But when she visited Lviv, Ukraine, a few weeks ago, it was her first time serving in a war zone.
“Like everybody, I just wanted to do anything I could to help,” said Myers, 35, who lives in Greensburg with her three children and her husband, Dr. Paul Myers.
A 2004 Ligonier Valley High School graduate and a nurse practitioner with Fay West Family Practice of WVU Medicine in Scottdale, Myers worked from June 4-18 in the war-torn nation that was attacked by Russia in February. She was part of an international team of medical professionals through Novick Cardiac Alliance (NCA), providing children with life-threatening heart conditions at St. Nicholas Hospital with essential treatments they otherwise would not receive.
Founded by Tennessee pediatric cardiac surgeon William Novick, NCA helps children in the most devastated, often dangerous countries. Its teams build sustainable medical programs, teaching local professionals specialized proper cardiac care. Since 1991, Novick has led approximately 10,000 open heart surgeries on children in 34 countries.
The team consisted of surgeons (including Novick), nurses, intensivists, cardiologists, a respiratory therapist, a perfusionist and anesthesiologist – most of whom were from the United States, Great Britain and the European Union.
One of the most palatable conditions, Myers said, was that in speaking with patients and families, she learned that mostly everyone has a brother, husband or father fighting on the front lines.
“We took care of lots of newborn kids, and it was absolutely heartbreaking because when (the mothers) first got pregnant, their world was completely normal,” she said.
The NCA team managed seven cases.
“Not all of our children survived which was devastating,” Myers said. “I really haven’t been on a lot of mission trips where the kids had not done well. That was a little more emotional than I was expecting.”
One infant, Alexi, was born in March in a bomb shelter, two weeks after the war started, with a hypoplastic left heart. He and his mother lacked access to routine medication, and his father was fighting in another part of the country with limited communication.
They were unaware of Alexi’s heart condition at the time of birth, Myers said. Luckily, the infant was rushed to the hospital, and was immediately operated on by an earlier NCA team.
Nearing the end of their stay almost three months later, Myers’ team recognized Alexi would need subsequent surgeries by an experienced team of experts. They networked to have him transferred to a hospital in Germany.
“It takes multiple teams to mobilize this,” Myers said. “We had an ambulance crew that just happened to be in Ukraine at this time.”
Myers and a team physician accompanied Alexi through “the woods of Poland” to a military base where they boarded a fixed-wing plane to a Munich facility that would not only admit him, but assume the entire cost of his care and living expenses for parents.
“Transferring people across country borders is something I’ve never done before,” Myers said.
And, through communication with his parents, Myers is aware that Alexi is now doing well, she added.
Working with donated supplies from multiple nations proved challenging for the team needing to convert potassium measurements from “mEq’s” to millimoles or manage ventilator settings in French. Intravenous pumps in German or Ukrainian and medications in Spanish or French complicated routine tasks.
“Initially, you bring somebody over from the local team to translate,” Myers said, adding that she also took extensive notes, recorded procedures with her phone and learned key phrases in various languages.
Details of this trip will be a large focus of an upcoming Netflix documentary about Novick and his work with NCA. Myers was interviewed for the film.
Myers has been on about 20 mission trips with NCA, the last being eight years ago to a more peaceful Kharkiv when she was pregnant with her oldest child, Zach.
And although, she admitted, the frequent air raid sirens were unsettling, the downtown area near where she worked and lived was quiet. It was business as usual – until the 8:30 p.m. curfew – for residents, walking the cobblestone streets of the “vibrant” 800-year-old city.
“I didn’t see a lot of military people walking around with guns,” she said.
Her team was housed in the SV Hotel, a couple blocks from St. Nicholas Hospital, where they had breakfast served each morning.
“The local staff members – their husbands are also away fighting – they are so strong and need to maintain normalcy or everything is going to crumble,” she said.
