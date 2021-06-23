The number of Pennsylvanians hospitalized with COVID-19 has fallen below 400 for the first time since the first weeks of the pandemic in March 2020.
On Tuesday, the state Department of Health reported there were 397 patients hospitalized with coronavirus symptoms — the first time since March 28, 2020, the number was less than 400.
Hospitalizations in Pennsylvania peaked in late December with the state health department reporting more than 6,000 people were hospitalized at that time.
The state’s 14-day average of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 has fallen to lows not seen since before the fall surge. The current 14-day average is 499.8. The last time the two-week average dipped below 500 was Oct. 4 (489.5).
Of the 397 patients currently hospitalized due to the virus statewide, 91 are in the ICU, with 66 on ventilators.
The total number of Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 hospitalizations has decreased by 44% since June 8 when that figure was 710.
In Westmoreland County, there are 11 patients hospitalized for COVID-19-related issues. Of those, three patients are in the ICU and one is on a ventilator.
Pennsylvania added 177 new COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 1,210,646, according to the state Department of Health.
That case total includes 1,013,707 confirmed cases in the state and 196,939 probable cases. So far, 4,725,111 COVID-19 tests were negative, while the 34 new deaths reported Tuesday brought the statewide total to 27,604.
Meanwhile, Westmoreland County reported two new cases on Tuesday, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 34,383. Of the county’s case total, 23,105 are classified as confirmed cases and 11,278 are considered probable cases. There have been 102,075 negative tests so far in the county.
One new death was reported in Westmoreland County on Tuesday, as the county’s total increased to 772 since the start of the pandemic, according to the state health department.
More than 11.457 million vaccine doses have been administered across the state, according to the state health department’s COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard.
In Westmoreland County, according to the dashboard, 150,071 people are considered fully vaccinated while another 29,437 are considered partially covered.
As of Tuesday’s update, 59.1% of Pennsylvanians 18 and older were fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Nationwide, 65.5% of adults have at least one dose of the vaccine.
Also, 5,260,302 people statewide were considered fully-vaccinated while another 1,368,622 were considered partially covered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.