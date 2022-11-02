A new ordinance targeting nuisance properties in Derry Borough is expected to be approved when it’s considered by the council in two weeks.
The owners of properties which are the subject of multiple police calls for disturbances, assaults, drug use, noise or other complaints would be subject to a $500 fine.
Discussion of the ordinance began during the public comment segment of Tuesday’s work session meeting when a resident complained rental properties near her home have become a problem. The woman said trash has piled up around the home and multiple people are seen coming in and out of the home throughout the day.
Council President Sara Cowan said she would have the borough’s code enforcement officer look into possible violations and if noise problems persist the police should be called.
The woman said police have been out to the home multiple times and Mayor Grant Nicely confirmed they are aware of the problem.
“My officers have been through it and they haven’t found anything that’s unsafe,” Nicely said. “It’s definitely not neat, it’s definitely not maintained but structurally, it’s all right.”
Council was asked if there was anything that could be done about the number of rental properties in the area which Cowan dismissed.
“We can’t stop people from renting their private property,” Cowan said. “We can make sure they are using their property correctly and keeping up with the rest of our ordinances as far as taking care of their property.”
Multiple members of council touted the upcoming vote for the nuisance ordinance as one of the tools the borough can use to solve these types of issues in the future. Councilman Al Checca said the ordinance’s “three strikes” policy will help keep landlords and property owners accountable.
“(The landlord) may pass that fee onto the tenant or evict the tenants,” Checca said.
He added while attending a recent conference for municipal leaders, he learned of ordinances in neighboring municipalities requiring landlord licenses and rental inspections. Checca said it was something else for the board to consider down the road.
The borough council will vote on the nuisance ordinance at its Nov. 15 meeting.
Council may also consider lowering the Street Light Tax for the first time since it was established in 2015. The tax, which has been set at 2.5 mills, could be reduced to 1.5 mills.
The borough has seen its street light reserve fund grow over the past few years since it switched to LED lighting. It would use the reserves to partially pay its street light bills over the next two years. Checca suggested to the council a 1-mill reduction would be reasonable.
“Let’s tap the brakes, not slam on it,” he said.
Residents along East 2nd Avenue said they are satisfied with the roadside debris cleanup after Derry Construction came through twice. The residents had asked the borough council on Oct. 4 to remedy the problem after gravel was left on the road from a paving project.
The company made multiple passes of the road and spoke with the residents to ensure they were satisfied with the cleanup, resident Sharon Ritenour said.
Nicely reported he was joined by borough police officers during trick or treating, which was held Oct. 29.
“It was a good turnout and everything went great,” Nicely said.
The mayor and officers handed out candy while checking on the safety of the community, he said.
The Derry Borough Council’s next meeting has been changed from Nov. 8 to Nov. 15 due to Election Day. The meeting will still be held 7 p.m. at AV Germano Hall.
