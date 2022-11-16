After a brief comment period from the public, Derry Borough’s nuisance ordinance was unanimously approved Tuesday night.

The ordinance, which takes effect immediately, will allow the borough to fine property owners up to $1,000 if police are called out numerous times. The frequency and types of calls will be taken into consideration. Some of the incidents outlined include assaults, drug use and distribution, public intoxication and noise complaints.

Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.