After a brief comment period from the public, Derry Borough’s nuisance ordinance was unanimously approved Tuesday night.
The ordinance, which takes effect immediately, will allow the borough to fine property owners up to $1,000 if police are called out numerous times. The frequency and types of calls will be taken into consideration. Some of the incidents outlined include assaults, drug use and distribution, public intoxication and noise complaints.
Borough resident Stephen McDaniel thanked the council for considering the measure. McDaniel said he’s lived next to an apartment complex that has been “hell” at times but under the current owner neighborly relations have improved.
“(The owner) respects me as a property owner,” he said. “I can call and talk to him if I have a problem.”
McDaniel said he was appreciative of what the council is trying to accomplish but hopes the borough promotes having neighbors talk with one another to resolve any issues before posting fines.
Councilman Al Checca said the ordinance is the last stop on a chain of events that should take place when neighbors have a dispute.
“There are steps that need to be exhausted before we (issue fines),” Checca said. “Talking to them is the first line of defense.”
Next year’s proposed budget is available for review by the public at the borough’s office. This year’s budget deficit will be supplemented with American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds and the borough’s fund balance from the previous year.
Property taxes will not increase for the fifth year in a row, staying at 29 mills. The borough’s streetlight tax will be reduced from 2.5 to 1.5 mills as the borough spends through a surplus built through energy cost reductions.
The 2023 budget will be considered by the council at its December regular meeting.
An updated memorandum of understanding between the borough’s police department and Derry Area School District was approved by the council. The borough will receive $16,800 for services through the school year.
Those services include traffic control around Grandview Elementary at the start and end of the school day as well as calls for service, according to Mayor Grant Nicely.
The council also unanimously approved an addendum to the public works contract which will allow for a year-round, part-time seasonal employee. The addendum also eliminates a restriction on the maximum number of days the employee can work but limits the work week to 32 hours per week, Borough Council Vice President Barbara Phillips said.
In other business, the borough council approved the following:
- A $10,000 payment to the Derry Borough Volunteer Fire Department, paid with ARPA funds;
- The purchase of a Microsoft Office 365 subscription as part of borough systems and email upgrades at the cost of $785, and
- Borough Secretary Lori Latta’s annual economic pay increase of 50 cents per hour (a 2.5% increase).
Derry Borough Council will hold its next work session meeting 7 p.m. Dec. 6 at AV Germano Hall.
Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.
