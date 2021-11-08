Truck, car collide in Unity Township
State police at Greensburg report that a 2019 Ford F250 Supercab truck and a 2000 Chrysler Sebring collided at 6:35 p.m. Oct. 30 on Route 30 near the intersection wth Beatty County Road in Unity Township. According to the report, the car had to make a sudden stop for traffic causing and the driver of the truck was unable to stop in time striking the car from behind. No injuries were reported.
Latrobe woman arrested for DUI
State police at Greensburg arrested Amy Dailey, 52, of Latrobe on suspicion of driving under the influence after her 2015 Hyundai Sonata was pulled over for observed traffic violations by police at 12:57 a.m. Oct. 30 at the intersection of Route 30 and Georges Station Road in Hempfield Township.
Former tenant accused of harassment
State police at Greensburg responded to a report of harassment made by a 35-year-old man from Latrobe who said that his former tenant was posting misinformation about him on Facebook by posting his picture with derogatory terms next to it. The 27-year-old tenant, a woman from Mount Pleasant, will be charged with harassment, according to police.
Woman charged after welfare check
State police at Greensburg arrested Kelly Jones, 39, of Scottdale on charges of suspicion of driving under the influence while responding to a welfare check request at 10:22 p.m. Oct. 31 on Route 819 in Hempfield Township.
Teen driver hits parked car in Unity Township
State police at Greensburg report that Arron M. Lipinski, 18, of Latrobe failed to properly negotiate a curve on Sand Hill Road while driving his 2007 Hyundai Elantra and struck a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado, which was parked along the side of the road at 7:21 p.m. Oct. 30 in Unity Township. Lipinski, along with three teenage passengers, were unharmed in the accident.
Car hits deer in Hempfield Township
State police at Greensburg report that a 2017 Honda Civic struck a deer that was in the westbound lanes of Route 30 in Hempfield Township at 11:03 p.m. Nov. 1.
Two-vehicles collide on Route 982 in Unity Township
State police at Greensburg report that a crash occurred on Route 982 in Unity Township when a 2016 Jeep Wrangler, driven by Jayme H. Swanson, 45, of Irwin was turning into a parking lot to turn around and entered the northbound travel lane and was struck by a Dodge Ram 2500, which continued southbound on Route 982. No injuries were reported.
