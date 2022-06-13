The sky around Arnold Palmer Regional Airport was at its busiest this weekend as the 2022 Shop ‘n Save Westmoreland Airshow returned to Latrobe.
Thousands filled the grass fields with camping chairs and coolers to watch as pilots from across the country performed acrobatic feats and U.S. military jets demonstrated their capabilities.
When it was announced in January, Gabe Monzo, executive director of the Westmoreland County Airport Authority, promised a “full-blown airshow.” Visitors to the airport got that with two headline shows from the U.S. Air Force and Navy along with numerous static displays for visitors to touch and sit in.
“It feels awesome to bring the airshow back to show off the Westmoreland County Airport Authority and Arnold Palmer Regional Airport,” Monzo said.
Shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday, the U.S. Navy’s F/A-18, most recognizable from the blockbuster “Top Gun: Maverick,” roared across the city, at times low enough to catch a glimpse of the aviator team with a pair of binoculars.
Lt. Jordan “Peach” Suazo, the weapons systems operator of the fighter jet, said during shows they like to have the jet close to the ground and keep it “fast and loud.” While the naval aviators did keep the jet close by as it made passes over the airfield, at times they would demonstrate its ability to make quick turns and fly straight up into the sky, becoming barely visible to the eye.
After the demonstration, the modern-day jet was joined in the sky with its World War II counterpart, a F-4U Corsair flown by Louis Horchel. Suazo, who grew up in San Diego and used to watch planes take off and land at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, flying with history is something he will remember for the rest of his life, he said.
“The history of naval aviation is absolutely incredible,” Suazo said. “So, being able to join up on these old aircraft is something I never thought I would experience.”
The F/A-18 was a big hit among many in the crowd including the Yaremko family from Armbrust. This was their sixth year at the airshow, father Andrew said.
“It beats staying home and doing yard work,” he said.
Joined by his wife Jamiee and three children, seeing the modern aircraft fly while walking inside one of the largest transport airplanes, the German A400M, the airshow was a great way to enjoy the warm weekend weather, Jamiee said.
Not to be outdone by the Navy, the U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper demo team, led by Capt. Aimee “Rebel” Fiedler, flew just as low and fast during its demonstration later in the show.
While those watching from the ground were focused on the maneuverability of the aircraft, for Fiedler, the demonstration is about showcasing the men and women of the Air Force, including the team which maintains the aircraft allowing her to fly.
“The whole reason there’s an airshow is because they work so hard,” Fiedler said.
Just before being joined by a P-51 Mustang as part of its Heritage Flight, Fiedler flew the F-16 over the airport in a mock bombing run, that set off a large pyrotechnic sending a large fireball up into the sky.
Joined by Jim Beasley Jr. in the World War II Mustang, the two flew a narrated formation to music showcasing 75 years of Air Force aviation.
“It is very emotional to fly with something we only read about,” Fiedler said.
While there was a lot to see up in the sky, including other World War II aircraft like a TBM Avenger bomber, and acrobatics from the Paul Dougherty’s Christen Eagle and David Windmiller’s Edge 540 performing rolls and spins as some sort of aerial rollercoaster, there was just as much for guests to see and sit in on the ground.
Those with a need for speed could drive or ride in a Ferrari F430 down the runway provided by Precision Exotics. Those racing down the runway at over 190 miles-per-hour were also provided a video of their time behind the wheel of the sports car.
Guests just wanting to look like they go fast, or too young to drive, were able to don a fighter pilot helmet and climb into the cockpit of a real F/A-18 Super Hornet painted just like the plane in “Top Gun.” The cockpit was from a jet that was flown by the Blue Angels until 1999 when the aircraft took a hard landing, according to Dewey Larson, chief experience officer of DreamBIG Entertainment.
The U.S. military wasn’t the only national military to be on display. The German air force A400M flew in on Friday from Europe, allowing visitors the chance to walk through the massive transport plane. The aircraft, which is used for everything from cargo to medical evacuations to air-to-air refueling, is set to have traveled to every continent this July as it makes its way from the U.S. to Australia, according to Norbert Schröder, who piloted the plane from Hanover, Germany.
Much smaller in comparison to the A400M, the C-123K “Thunderpig” may not look as impressive next to the German behemoth but it was what Charles Kuntz of Altoona wanted to see the most.
Kuntz worked for Fairchild Aircraft Corp. in the 1950s and did the air-load analysis on the aircraft. While the fighter planes were impressive, reuniting with the plane decades later was a great experience, he said.
“It chokes you up a little,” Kuntz said with a smile after walking through the aircraft.
Making their own aviation memories were three Air Force recruits who were sworn in Saturday on the airfield.
Aaron Bradley, of Latrobe, was one of the three to raise their right hand that afternoon. Joining the Air Force sounded like a better option to Bradley, who said he “didn’t really like school.”
“It was a pretty cool experience and something not a lot of people get to do,” Bradley said of the ceremony.
According to Monzo, the airshow was expected to bring over 100,000 people into the area. Along U.S. Route 30, many chose to not view the show from the airport grounds and could be seen tailgating in parking lots.
Both days provided optimal viewing from almost everywhere around Latrobe as expected rain showers held off.
While next year’s airshow dates have not been announced, Monzo is ready to get to work planning and bring everyone back out again for more memories.
“I’m excited to bring it back,” Monzo said.
