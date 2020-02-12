Nora T. Seremet is 100 years old today.
Born Feb. 12, 1920, as Isabel Omarina Torrero, she resided in Mechesneytown until her marriage to Frank Seremet in 1946. She resided with her parents, Joseph and Matilda Terrero; her brother, John, and sister, Teresa. Nora graduated from Derry Township High School in 1938, and she often said that her favorite thing as a child was going to school. Right after graduation she was hired by a newly formed company, Kennametal, where she worked until her retirement at age 62 in 1982.
On June 2, 1946, Norae married Francis Edward Seremet of Latrobe (Frank Seremet) at Holy Family Catholic Church. They had a 49-year marriage until Frank’s death in 1995. For nearly all of their marriage they resided in Clover Hill, Derry Township. They had two sons, Tom and Joe, who were both supported by their parents to attend and graduate from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Both had teaching careers in Maryland until their retirements. There are six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, currently from 3 months to 14 years old.
For the last three years Nora has been a resident of Loyalhanna Care Center in Derry Township. At the age of 100 she is blessed with good health, and a family celebration is being held in her honor at Loyalhanna Care Center. She is a devout Catholic and looks forward to her weekly visit from the St. Vincent Eucharistic ministers to receive Communion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.