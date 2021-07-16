The Westmoreland Historical Society is seeking nominations for the 2021 Arthur St. Clair Historic Preservation Award.
The award, which recognizes work in the field of history preservation and education, wasn’t given out last year because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The historical society said the award is presented annually to individuals, organizations, businesses or educational institutions “that have made a significant and sustainable contribution to the preservation of our historic places, documents, records, or stories, and by doing so, are keeping alive Westmoreland County’s rich history and heritage for future generations.”
Nomination forms are available online at westmorelandhistory.org under “Events & Programs.”
Nominations will be accepted as long as they conform to the following format: Nominations should not exceed one page in length and must include the nominee’s name, address and phone number; the nominator’s name, address and phone number, and a concise and specific description of the nominee’s accomplishments that merit consideration for the award.
Nominations must be submitted to the historical society office by 5 p.m. Aug. 13. Nominations are accepted via mail, personal delivery to the office, located at 809 Forbes Trail Road, Greensburg, PA 15601, or email to history@westmorelandhistory.org.
The 2021 awards will be presented at the 21st annual Arthur St. Clair Historic Preservation Awards Dinner Oct. 20 at Rizzo’s Banquet Hall in Crabtree.
The award is named in honor of Arthur St. Clair, an important figure in the founding of Westmoreland County. When the cause of the American Revolution beckoned, Arthur St. Clair answered that call and rose to the rank of Major General in the Continental Army. After the war he served as the president of Congress under the Articles of Confederation and as the first governor of the Northwest Territory.
For additional information on the award and previous recipients, visit www.westmorelandhistory.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.