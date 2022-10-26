While officials cautioned the process is in its infancy stages, Latrobe City Manager Terry Carcella on Tuesday told council members he does not anticipate a tax increase next year.
Speaking during a Latrobe City Council agenda meeting, Carcella said a balanced budget would be just north of $7 million.
Delivering a proposed budget, Carcella does not anticipate a tax increase if some funding is relocated, including $100,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds which would reportedly help provide a position in the police department and public works.
The draft budget also includes moving $50,000 in carryover money and $88,000 in stormwater funds from 2021.
The numbers are not set in stone, however, as Carcella is still reviewing figures in preparation for the proposed budget.
“This is the only avenue other than raising taxes,” he said. “I’m not recommending raising taxes at this time until we have time to review the stormwater project and how much is spent. We’ll have two full years after 2022 of operational maintenance and what it takes to maintain the stormwater facility in the city and what this project costs.”
City officials are tentatively scheduled to act upon a proposed budget at its regular meeting 6:30 p.m. Dec. 12 in council chambers, 901 Jefferson St., Latrobe.
Officials also heard from members of TKL Code Inspection Services Inc. out of Indiana County.
Terry and Andrew Lichtenfels, employees with the new third party building inspector for Latrobe, addressed council following comments made earlier this month by Paul Ferry, whose company previously handled inspections for the city.
“We’re a local, family owned business,” Andrew said. “We also take care of inspections for Ligonier Township and Fairfield Township, as well as some in Indiana County.”
According to its website, the company is a “registered, full service third party inspection and plan review company” certified in residential/commercial inspections and plan reviews for building, electrical, plumbing, mechanical, accessibility, energy and fire protection.
Handling all inspections, Andrew said this luxury allows the company to better serve its clients.
“You don’t need to have multiple inspectors come in,” he said. “We handle electrical, building, mechanical, plumbing … it’s one permit and we’re taking care of everything. We’re onsite and we’re working with everybody to fill the requirements.”
Terry is a master code professional, meaning he has “every certification that is available,” according to Andrew.
“Anything that comes in, we’ll handle it ourselves,” Andrew said. “It’ll be me or Terry, you will not see anyone else. We’re very prompt with our phone calls and inspection requests.”
Terry said he was involved with inspections at the Galleria at Pittsburgh Mills, a shopping center in Frazier Township, “from the ground up.”
Other projects include hospitals, prisons, multi-family townhouses and countless residential projects.
“We’re here to serve you,” Terry said. “We’ve worked with police departments and fire departments on different matters, all aspects of inspections.”
TKL currently covers 14 areas under contract including some inspections in Pittsburgh.
“All of which are very happy with us and we’ve never lost anyone for lack of services or not responding,” Andrew said. “They all seem to be happy with us.”
The duo also dismissed any concerns about their availability.
“We’re not too far away and we drive throughout the area,” Andrew said. “We’re trying to understand that the building process is sometimes ‘hurry up, hurry up, get it done now,’ and we’re accommodating to that and just trying to offer the best services that we can.”
Latrobe City Council is next scheduled to convene 6:30 p.m. Nov. 14 in council chambers.
