Westmoreland County residents can be thankful the proposed 2021 county budget doesn’t include a property tax hike.
A year ago, the previous board of commissioners approved a spending plan that increased the county property tax rate by half a mill, to 21.49 mills — the first tax increase in 15 years. With the millage rate at 21.49, the average taxpayer pays $440.94 per year in real estate taxes, according to the 2021 budget document. Each mill of taxes generates roughly $4 million in revenue for the county.
The commissioners on Tuesday approved a $345 million preliminary budget proposal that holds the line on taxes, balanced by drawing again from the county’s fund balance.
The preliminary budget document is available to view online on the Westmoreland County website, www.co.westmoreland.pa.us, or in-person at the Westmoreland County Courthouse in Greensburg in the commissioners’ office or the financial administration department.
In the budget proposal, the county’s director of financial administration, Meghan McCandless indicated the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic caused major variations in the 2020 budget’s year-end figures compared to the original spending plan, and the uncertainty of the pandemic continues to pose a challenge in crafting the 2021 budget.
The county’s unassigned fund balance dwindled from more than $23 million in 2016 to $6.5 million at the end of 2019. While the 2021 budget proposal shows an anticipated rebound in the unassigned fund balance at the end of 2020 to a little more than $14 million, nearly all of that money will be needed to help balance a $13.6 million shortfall between revenues and expenditures in the 2021 budget. The preliminary 2021 budget proposal shows the county leaving just $433,289 in the unassigned fund balance entering 2022.
The proposed budget is a starting point, however. Last year, county officials trimmed a projected $9.3-million shortfall to $5.5 million between the introduction of the preliminary budget proposal and acceptance of the final budget. The commissioners will look to again reduce the shortfall for 2021 before voting on a final budget at their Dec. 17 meeting.
“The Commissioners have remained opposed to the notion of increasing property taxes and continue to search for ways to increase revenues during a time when federal and state grants remain extremely competitive and funds less available to counties,” according to the budget proposal.
Also at Tuesday’s meeting, the commissioners approved distributing $809,926.58 to municipalities through the Westmoreland CARES Municipal Support Grant Program, with awards capped at $30,000. Among the local recipients receiving $30,000 apiece were Derry Borough, the City of Greensburg, Ligonier Borough, Mount Pleasant Borough, Hempfield Township, Ligonier Township and Unity Township. The City of Latrobe was awarded $28,424.27, while Salem Township received 14,538.59, Mount Pleasant Township received $2,912.13, Derry Township received $2,041.16 and Laurel Mountain Borough was awarded $744.96.
The commissioners also approved awarding hazard pay to 65 employees of the Westmoreland County Elections Bureau from Oct. 28 through Nov. 23.
In other business of note, the commissioners approved:
- Awarding $25,000 in Westmoreland CARES Nonprofit Support Grant Program funds to Westmoreland County Community College;
- Another amendment to the county’s agreement with Global Tel*Link to extend the COVID-19 Free Video Visitation Program to provide each inmate at Westmoreland County Prison with one free weekly video visit of up to 10 minutes at a cost of $0.60 per minute through the end of the year;
