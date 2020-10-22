Customers of the Unity Township Municipal Authority (UTMA) won’t see a rate increase next year, as the authority board approved the 2021 budget at its meeting Wednesday.
“We shuffled some things around into later dates,” operations manager Doug Pike explained. “A couple of projects got pushed to later times to balance the budget a little better.”
The budget projects revenues exceeding expenses by about $706,000. The spending plan shows the authority bringing in $6,377,500 in operating revenue, with $5,671,169 in total expenses for 2021.
While the 2021 budget shows no rate increase, Pike said one is likely the following year — which he noted hasn’t occurred in “seven or eight” years.
“The big driving factor from 2021 to 2022 are the projects that we are going to be doing,” he said.
The current usage charge for all residential, commercial and industrial customers is $6.80 per thousand gallons, with a $1 increase expected in 2022.
The budget also forecasts a $1.75 debt service charge increase, putting that fee at $31.50.
“This board kind of has a philosophy of holding off until the last minute and doing maybe a little bit more of a significant increase as opposed to smaller ones more often,” Pike added.
In other business, the UTMA board heard from Kevin Brett of authority engineer Lennon, Smith, Souleret Engineering Inc., who provided updates on various projects within the township.
Last month, the authority awarded a bid of roughly $1.28 million for the installation of five new permanent flow meters that will monitor flows to the Latrobe Municipal Authority (LMA) sewage treatment plant to Aliquippa-based Stefanik’s Next Generation Contracting Co. The meters will be installed in the areas of Monastery Run on Center Drive, Horseshoe Drive, Mission Road by Latrobe Public Works, the Route 982 interchange with Route 30 and Mill Street near Youngstown.
Brett said on Wednesday that pre-construction meetings have already been held, and that the meters are expected to arrive in 12 to 16 weeks, with the project set to begin in 30 to 60 days. Pike noted that the authority is still working to obtain right of ways for this project that is tied to a consent order agreement with Latrobe Municipal Authority (LMA) regarding an Act 537 plan.
The authority in September approved a contract with Cranberry-based State Pipe Services Inc. for $1,083,043 over a three-year period to complete a system inspection project related to the consent order agreement. Brett said on Wednesday that a pre-construction meeting has been held, with a mid-November start date projected. He said the project should take 3-4 months for the first year of repairs.
Brett also updated the UTMA board on a project to replace a force main on Myers Road. Last month, the authority awarded a bid of $269,905 to W.A. Petrakis Contracting and Landscaping Co.
A pre-construction meeting is planned for next week, Brett noted, as the contractor requested a week’s delay on its bid award.
He previously noted that Myers Road was recently tar and chipped and that there’s “several hundred feet of line in the road” that needs to be replaced. LSSE previously said the force main has experienced issues over the years and has required a number of repairs.
Also at Wednesday’s meeting:
- Pike noted that seven tap-ins occurred since last month and that six more customers enrolled in the authority’s e-billing program, bringing the total to 1,012;
- The authority board approved pay requisition No. 24 for various capital projects totaling $24,648.73;
- The authority board approved three developer’s agreements for projects tied to Hillside Estates, Dollar General and Glengarry Golf Course.
