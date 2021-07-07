Derry Borough Council was unable to conduct business at Tuesday’s work session because of a lack of a quorum.
Only three council members — Matthew Clever, Barbara Phillips and Jeremy Stein — attended the meeting. No visitors from the public were present.
Council will hold its regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 13, at A.V. Germano Hall.
Council may consider these items at next week's meeting:
- Advertising for bids for the 2021 paving project;
- New signature cards for post-reorganization, including First Commonwealth Bank, S&T and AmeriServ Financial;
- Derry Community Park use for borough employees, Derry Volunteer Fire Company members and council members.
