The Latrobe Bulletin will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 25, for the Thanksgiving holiday. There will be no paper delivery on Thanksgiving Day. The office will reopen on Friday, Nov. 26, from 8 a.m. to noon. The Bulletin wishes all of its readers a happy Thanksgiving.
LOCAL HEADLINES
- Latrobe budget for 2022 includes no tax increase
- Letters to Santa being accepted through Dec. 2
- Ward announced nearly $2 million in community grants for Westmoreland County
- SVC men fall to Spalding, Wooster at tournament
- Walker, Irefin break marks, but SVC loses at Lynah Bowl
- Candlelight Tours canceled for Netflix production; Festival of Trees, Toast to the Trees will be held
- Derry group offering free Thanksgiving meals
- Derry native part of new program For Homeland Security
- County commissioners unveil preliminary budget with no tax increase
- Holly Jolly Christmas in Latrobe set Dec. 4
