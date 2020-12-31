The Latrobe Bulletin business office will close at noon today, Dec. 31, and remain closed on Friday, Jan. 1, for the New Year’s holiday. There will be no paper delivery on New Year’s Day. The office will reopen at 8 a.m. Monday, Jan. 4. The Bulletin wishes all of its readers a happy New Year.
