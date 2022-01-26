Multiple fire companies responded Sunday afternoon to a fire at a residence in Loyalhanna Township. No one was hurt in the blaze.
The fire was reported to be in the basement of the single-family home near the intersection of Route 981 and Pump Station Road at approximately 3:45 p.m. A staircase and support beam were reportedly damaged in the basement.
Several volunteer fire departments and a tanker truck responded to help battle the fire. At 4:36 p.m., first responders reported that the fire had been knocked down and crews stayed on the scene to conduct salvage operations.
The fire is being investigated by the state police fire marshal.
