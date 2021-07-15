New Alexandria Borough will maintain the status quo related to its vacant mayoral post.
Council said at Wednesday’s regular meeting that no residents have expressed an interest in being interim mayor. A special meeting was held last month for council form a vacancy board committee that would consist of four council members and one borough resident who is a registered voter.
Because of the lack of interest, council president Tim Ruane will continue to serve as acting mayor. If the borough were to find a resident interested in becoming interim mayor, the individual who is selected would serve the remainder of the late Mayor Dottie Bacher’s term, which expires in January 2022.
Bacher passed away on May 7. She had served as borough mayor since 2009. She was re-elected for a four-year term in 2017, running as a Democrat.
New Alexandria residents who have lived in the borough for at least one year and who are registered voters can submit a letter of interest to the borough office for the open mayor position.
Also Wednesday, council approved to use a more detailed worksheet to track public works department employee Andy Kolano’s job activities and progress on borough maintenance projects. The approval included a stipulation that he not work overtime unless approved by council.
Solicitor Brian Cavanaugh said the worksheet approval, which was pushed forward by council following a brief executive session, was done to provide “accountability to the citizens of the borough as far as what work is being performed.”
Kolano, who noted that he previously logged work items and hours on a sheet, said after the meeting that he suggested the more detailed worksheet.
“I would rather over-document than under-document,” he said.
In other business, council is exploring its options on potential resurfacing work at the borough tennis court. Council member Bethany Deglau said one company provided an estimate between $6,000 to $12,000 to resurface only the tennis court. That estimate, she noted, was higher than most because it came from a union company; smaller companies have not returned phone calls to date, she added.
Council directed Deglau to continue to look for interested companies. The resurfacing work will require only a quote or estimate, borough officials noted, as items under $21,000 aren’t required to go through the municipal bidding process.
“Unfortunately, we’ve sunk a lot of money into the tennis court over the years and we’ve never solved the problem,” Deglau said. “If we resurface it, we would fix that problem long term, but if it’s not in budget, we’ll have to continue filling the cracks.”
Council on Wednesday also approved a quote of $2,500 for Demase Electric to replace existing lights at New Alexandria Community Hall and the borough garage with LED bulbs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.