No one was injured Wednesday after firefighters were called to the Westmoreland Manor nursing home in Hempfield Township for a reported fire.
Firefighters from multiple volunteer fire departments responded to the facility on South Grande Boulevard after a report of a fire on the building’s roof just before 4:30 p.m.
The county-owned nursing home was not evacuated during the incident and no injuries were reported, according to emergency officials.
