None of the mosquito samples gathered in Westmoreland County this year have tested positive for West Nile virus, and no county resident in 2021 has tested positive for the disease, which is transmitted through the bite of an infected mosquito, the Westmoreland Conservation District announced last week.
For this reason, the organization noted it “has not been necessary to do any spraying of mosquitoes in Westmoreland County.”
Mosquito populations are regularly monitored at some 60 to 70 locations throughout the county each year. The Westmoreland Conservation District traps mosquitos and then sends them to the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) to be tested for West Nile virus.
Since this monitoring began in Westmoreland County several years ago, only two residents have tested positive for the virus, one in 2017 and one in 2018. No county resident tested positive for West Nile virus in 2019, 2020, or this year to date.
Most people who are bitten by an infected mosquito do not suffer serious consequences.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports between 70% and 80% of people who get West Nile virus will not develop symptoms.
About 20% of infected people will develop a fever with a headache, body aches, joint pain, vomiting, diarrhea or rash. The most rare but severe cases can result in West Nile encephalitis, West Nile meningitis or West Nile meningoencephalitis. Most people fully recover from the virus.
The organization noted that West Nile virus can be controlled with some simple, good outdoor housekeeping, such as eliminating any place that collects rain and water and holds it for several days. Scrap tires, buckets, and even something as small as a bottle cap can be a breeding ground for hundreds of mosquitoes.
The organization suggests to turn over wading pools when not in use, clean your gutters every year, drill holes in the bottom of containers left outdoors, store wheelbarrows upside down, and refresh water in bird baths every few days. Ornamental ponds with moving water or larger, natural ponds are generally not a major source of concern because they encourage natural mosquito predators such as fish, tadpoles, damselflies and dragonflies to name a few.
For more information, visit the website at www.westmorelandconservation.org or https://gis.dep.pa.gov/wnv/index.html.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.