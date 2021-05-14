Due to technical difficulties, the company that provides real estate transfers could not get the information to us this week. Westmoreland County Real Estate Transfers will be updated and run in next week's Bulletin Weekend. We apologize for any inconvenience.
Need help logging in?
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
LOCAL HEADLINES
- No county real estate transfers this week
- County coronavirus cases slowing, 36 reported Thursday
- Unity approves joining regional Latrobe joint recreation commission
- Commissioners anticipate $105 million in federal coronavirus relief
- TJ denies Wildcats chance at share of section girls' softball title
- Area softball teams learn playoff fates
- Lady Wildcats prep for lacrosse playoffs with win
- 3 incumbents, 4 challengers vie for 3 GLSB seats
- Mylant seeking re-election, Murphy challenging for Unity Twp. supervisor seat
- LVSD school board primary race features 9 candidates for 4 seats
Bulletin
Most Popular
Articles
- Westmoreland County coronavirus case total increases by 218 over weekend
- Challengers, incumbents dot crowded Derry Area School Board race
- Latrobe seeking new city secretary, director of finance, administration
- Palmer airport gearing up for 'drive-in' Westmoreland airshow
- Westmoreland County adds 79 coronavirus cases after posting lowest single-day total in months Monday
- Thomas Octave honored with Boniface Wimmer Faculty Award
- PennDOT issues Westmoreland County maintenance update for week of May 10
- 2 GL grads, Excela Health employees recognized during WCCC’s commencement
- New GLSD initiative seeks new or used sports equipment
- Steven LoCascio
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Shrum-Augustine (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.