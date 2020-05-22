The Latrobe Bulletin will not publish on Monday, May 25, in observance of Memorial Day. The paper will resume publication on Tuesday, May 26.
- Ligonier native Smithley sets sights on Charlotte Motor Speedway
- Palmer airport to resume full operations to three cities June 25
- Latrobe-GLSD Parks & Recreation sets June 9 as tentative date for farmers market
- Local Memorial Day services undergo changes, cancellations
- Former GL tennis star, Kissell-Eddins, earns spot in WPIAL Hall of Fame
- Derry Area approves tentative budget with 2-mill tax increase
- 1-4-3 Day in PA to be celebrated with acts of kindness
- Investigators again search for evidence in Cassandra Gross disappearance near Unity Cemetery
- UTMA not applying charges on late payments amid COVID-19 pandemic
- LV's Beitel, Marinchak considered among top juniors in Pa. football class
- Coronavirus Pandemic: 2020 Vision from a 2020 Graduate
- DASB votes to formally 'disapprove' of board member
- Ligonier council to decide fate of 2020 Fort Ligonier Days
- Derry Area kicks off senior graduation activities with sign distribution
- 1-4-3 Day in PA to be celebrated with acts of kindness
- GLSD's Teppert offers update on district's plan when COVID-19 restrictions are lifted
- Timothy R. 'Balls' Ball
- Patricia Ann Smith
- Details announced for DAHS Senior Parade, awards assembly
- Investigators again search for evidence in Cassandra Gross disappearance near Unity Cemetery
