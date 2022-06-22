The biggest thing on the Greater Latrobe School District’s school board agenda for its meeting Tuesday was approving the 2022-23 final operating budget.
Which it did unanimously in a roll call vote.
The total amount of the budget, which includes the wages and benefits for all district employees and other planned expenditures, is set at $61,650,164.
With the balanced budget, it means no millage increase for taxpayers in the upcoming school year.
“I am happy that this year we can go to zero,” Michael Porembka, superintendent of schools, said.
“I think given the climate economically out there, I was happy that we were able to get there. Can I guarantee that we will be able to do that next year? I can’t, but we were able to do it this year. I hope that that is received well in the community.”
The board also voted to approve authorization for the superintendent and solicitor to take all necessary measures in creating and implementing the Greater Latrobe School District Police Department.
“We’ve had one informally over the last several years,” Porembka said. “We started eight or nine years ago with the school resource officer. Beyond that school resource officer, we have built a group of individuals who are school police officers that work part-time, we have a big enough pool of them that almost all of our buildings have been covered every day. It was one of the things that we felt as a district was important going into the next school year was to have a full-time officer in every building.
“Additionally, we wanted a car at every building. But for us to have a car at every building, we needed to establish our own police force in the eyes of the commonwealth. We will have a car at every building next year with lights and sirens. This didn’t happen overnight; it came from the support of the board which has been tremendous in building to this point. We can lament the fact that we have to have it, but at the end of the day, we have to have it. It is important to do what we do here every day. I would rather be prepared than not be.”
The board also approved the creation of the position of district safety and security coordinator which allows the administration the ability to create the position effective July 1, 2022. The board approved an amended resolution to approve the benefit and pay plan for the safety and security coordinator pending review and approval by the solicitor.
In other business, the board also approved Dr. Edward Benning as the senior high principal with an effective start date to be determined.
Benning will replace Jon Mains who was promoted to assistant for secondary education back in March in the restructuring of the assistant superintendent position that was left vacant when Porembka was promoted to superintendent in January.
The board will next meet Aug. 9 as there are no meetings scheduled for July.
The board also approved:
- the memorandum of understanding between the city of Latrobe, Latrobe Community Revitalization Program, St. Vincent College, Greater Latrobe School District, Latrobe Foundation and Excela Health of Latrobe to create the ‘Be My Neighborhood’ committee;
- Westmoreland Intermediate Unit updated exhibit A student services for the 2022-23 school year;
- student tuition for the 2022-23 school year;
- tuition rates for 2021-22;
- 2022-23 insurance renewals;
- 2022-23 free and reduced-price meal program;
- 2022-23 national school breakfast program;
- 2022-23 food service meal pricing;
- the resignations of Jennifer Rowsick, part-time food services; Melinda Woods, health room assistant; Alex Gumbita, junior high boys volleyball assistant coach, and Katherine Costic, girls lacrosse head coach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.