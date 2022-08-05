Grab your yellow party clothes and bring your sweet tooth for this swanky celebration of the greatest of desserts. Latrobe Art Center invites the community to toast the Great American Banana Split Celebration in style at its ninth annual Yellow Tie Gala from 6-9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19.

The gala will transform Ligonier Street into an open-air dining room and dance floor with entertainment provided by Mike Urick and the Modelaires. An open bar will feature wine, beer, a signature Banana Split cocktail, and hot and cold appetizers provided by Ricolita’s Café.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.