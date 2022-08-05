Grab your yellow party clothes and bring your sweet tooth for this swanky celebration of the greatest of desserts. Latrobe Art Center invites the community to toast the Great American Banana Split Celebration in style at its ninth annual Yellow Tie Gala from 6-9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19.
The gala will transform Ligonier Street into an open-air dining room and dance floor with entertainment provided by Mike Urick and the Modelaires. An open bar will feature wine, beer, a signature Banana Split cocktail, and hot and cold appetizers provided by Ricolita’s Café.
Latrobe Dairy Queen will sponsor a Banana Split Bar that will satisfy any sweet tooth and pay homage to Latrobe’s legacy as the birthplace of the banana split.
Gala tickets are $60 per person or $50 for members of Latrobe Art Center. Reservations are required by Friday, Aug. 12. All proceeds benefit Latrobe Art Center’s programming and operations.
The Yellow Tie Gala is a precursor event of the Great American Banana Split Celebration, which is taking place in downtown Latrobe Aug. 19-21. For more information on all of the festivities throughout the weekend, visit BananaSplitFest.com.
