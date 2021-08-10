Charges have been filed against an Indiana County man for the alleged sexual assault of an underage girl in New Florence, according to court documents.
Michael Troy Matson, 19, of Robinson, formerly of New Florence, was arraigned on three counts each of corruption of minors and indecent assault of a child less than 13-years-old and two counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child.
State police reported that an investigation began when a relative of the child contacted state police at the barracks located in Greensburg after discovering an exchange of nude photographs and inappropriate messages with an unknown man.
State troopers were able to identify Matson through the social media site Snapchat, according to court records.
Cell phones from both Matson and his victim were seized during the investigation. In court records, Trooper John Stefanik reported some of the sexual encounters occurred in New Florence Park, including one alleged incident on May 17. Police said the girl claimed she was 14 when the relationship began.
In records obtained from Matson’s Snapchat’s account, police learned the pair had exchanged “hundreds” of messages. In one message, Matson wrote that he could get into a lot of trouble for talking to a girl so young and that he could end up in jail, according to court documents.
During an interview, Stefanik said Matson admitted to having sex with the girl, but denied he was in a relationship with her. He also admitted to sending the nude photographs of himself. Matson told officers the girl “claimed she was 17.” And, he also told investigators that he had deleted all the nude photographs of her from his phone.
Matson was released on $50,000 unsecured bond and will be in court on Aug. 13 for a preliminary hearing.
According to court records, Matson does not have a criminal record in Pennsylvania.
