Nico’s Warriors rally around boy with new heart

Chrissy Salvio of Hempfield Township is hoping that a lot of people send cards to her nephew Nico Salvio, who loves to receive mail.
In fact, she hopes that he gets countless cards from all over the world to celebrate the brighter future that he has been given with a donor heart that he received last Saturday. So she put out a plea on his Facebook page, Nico’s Warriors, asking people to send cards and to share the request.
“He will be very excited to get them,” she said.
Nico, 11, is the son of her older brother Gene Salvio and his wife Stacey of Greensburg. He was born with pulmonary atresia, a congenital malformation of the heart in which the pulmonary valve orifice fails to develop.
“It caused him to have trouble breathing and blue lips, and he was winded very quickly,” Chrissy Salvio said. “He already had two open heart surgeries and several catheterizations before he got his new heart.”
Nico was put on the transplant list at Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh on Oct. 4, 2017. It was during one of his recent checkups that his condition had deteriorated so much that he was bumped up on the list.
“Ok so now reality has set in,” his father posted on Facebook on Aug. 13. “Even though we knew at some point Nico was going to go down this path, as a parent I don’t think you can actually say you would be ready.”
Nico had gained more than 12 pounds in three months because of retaining fluids from heart failure. His doctor increased the dosage on a couple of meds to help him until a heart was available.
“My brother got the call at 5:30 p.m. on Friday (Oct. 2) that they had the heart for him, and he took Nico to Children’s Hospital,” Chrissy Salvio said. “They started the surgery at 3 a.m. Saturday, and he got out of surgery at 9 that morning.”
That was just one day shy of three years since the boy was placed on the transplant list.
Thirty hours later, Nico was sitting up in bed playing on his iPad. He was walking around his room on Sunday, and on Monday, he was transferred from the intensive care unit into his own room.
“He is doing absolutely amazing,” his aunt said. “His transplant team said that they are very pleased.”
Nico is in the fifth grade at Hutchinson Elementary School in the Greensburg Salem School District. He has missed a lot of school not just because of COVID-9, but also because he often was not well enough to attend.
He likes playing on his iPad, especially the game called Fortnite, and he previously participated as a batter on a baseball team with pinch runners running the bases for him.
“He is polite and well-mannered and very mature for his age,” Salvio said. “He said that he was excited to get a new heart, but he felt bad that someone had to die to give him that heart.”
The family doesn’t know anything about the donor except that the heart came from a female.
Nico is the youngest of several siblings. His sister Giovanna, 17, lives at home. The other siblings are Jordan Salvio, Sammi Salvio, Alissa Barron, Ashli Barron and Alexa Barron, all from Greensburg.
His father owns Salvio’s Auto Service in Greensburg. Because he’s self-employed, he doesn’t have paid family leave time off and is relying on a backup mechanic to help out at the shop. The family is facing another hardship with Nico’s mother in the hospital recovering from a stroke.
“Stacey didn’t even get to see her son before he went into surgery, which is heartbreaking for her,” Chrissy Salvio said. “This has been such a difficult and overwhelming time for the family.”
Her brother Gene, she said, is her best friend and both their families are very close. Her 10-year-old son Noah Altman, a fifth grader in the Hempfield Area School District, is best friends with Nico.
“They are inseparable,” Salvio said.
She’s collecting the cards at her own home so that she can open them, discard the envelopes, and hold them in quarantine until they can be delivered to Nico. Visits and visitors at the hospital are also restricted not just because of the pandemic, but also because the boy’s immune system will be affected by post-transplant drugs.
Chrissy Salvio also set up a bank account to accept donations for medical and other expenses that will not be covered.
Nico will remain in the hospital for at least several more weeks. Meanwhile, photographs and videos are posted on his Facebook page, Nico’s Warriors. There are videos of the drive-by celebration for his 11th birthday in May, and his first day (August of 2019) of going into the above ground swimming pool that was donated by the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
There also are photos and videos of Nico at Children’s Hospital taken right after surgery when he was still asleep and surrounded by beeping machinery. And Nico sitting up, and then walking and waving to his mother who can’t come in to see him.
There will be more photos and more videos to chronicle Nico’s progress, and one day soon, there will be photos of his homecoming.
The fifth-graders at his school are sending cards, and his aunt hopes that everyone who hears about Nico will send cards, too.
“The family is very grateful for all that the community has done in coming together to support Nico, and for all the prayers,” she said. “Keep the prayers coming because they really are working.”
Several area churches, including Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Greensburg that the extended family attends, have included Nico on their prayer lists and prayer chains.
“I do know this—I definitely believe in prayers,” Gene Salvio wrote on Nico’s Warriors.
Send cards to Chrissy Salvio c/o Nico’s Warriors, 227 Laurel Dr., Greensburg 15601. Donations can be made to Nico’s Warriors at First Commonwealth Bank, 750 East Pittsburgh St., Greensburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.