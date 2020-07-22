It’s official. The Greater Latrobe School District ranks among one of the top districts in the country according to Niche.com’s The Niche Report.
The Niche Report is a Pittsburgh-based company, which uses more than 100 million ratings and reviews from scientists, engineers, parents and community members, combined with 200,000-plus in-depth profiles in schools, companies and neighborhoods. Data is taken from multiple sources, which include the U.S. Department of Education, Common Core Data from the National Center for Education Statistics, Civil Rights Data Collection, School Attendance Boundary Surveys and their own Niche surveys.
Throughout Westmoreland County, Niche ranked Greater Latrobe No. 1 in best places to teach, in addition to best district for athletes, best teachers in the county and the best school district overall.
On a national level, Greater Latrobe ranks in the report’s top 2% in three categories, including districts with the best teachers, best places to teach and safest schools. The district is also among the top 5% nationwide in best overall school districts in America, and best schools for athletes.
Out of 497 public schools in the state, Greater Latrobe ranked as the 23rd district with the best teachers, 24th safest school in the commonwealth and the 26th best school for athletes, putting it in the top 5% statewide. Along with that, Greater Latrobe ranks as the 31st best school district to teach in the state and 42nd best public school district overall in Pennsylvania, placing it in the top 8%.
Niche granted the district an overall grade of an “A” based on their compilation research in 10 sub-categories. Four of those categories (teachers, clubs and activities, administration, health and safety) received A-plus ratings, while four others earned A’s, including academics, food services, sports and resources and facilities. College Prep was graded as an A-minus, while diversity was listed as a “C.”
Niche.com is a leading online platform for amassing the most comprehensive coverage on K-12 schools and places to live across the country. Within the past year, more than 50 million people used Niche.com to see where school districts and communities rank nationwide.
To date, Niche.com has compiled more than 120 million ratings and reviews that include a variety of questions, which give schools their grades.
In other business the board approved:
- Temporary suspension of board policy involving attendance at meetings via electronic communications, allowing the district to continue holding meetings electronically during the pandemic if necessary;
- Bid quotes and proposals for capital improvement projects including boiler work at the senior high school for $52,815, hot water heater replacement at Mountain View Elementary for $40,625 and boiler chamber abatement at the senior high school at $14,773;
- Resignation of Abigail Cox, Amanda Heckel, Rachel Spano and Mollie Stein, classroom assistants, and junior varsity golf coach Chad Krawczyk;
- Megan Jarnot, Raven Hrtyanski, Amanda Pletcher and Melissa Bartels as classroom assistants at $9.50 an hour;
- University of Phoenix School Affiliation agreement for the 2020-21 school year;
- Mount Aloysius College cooperative agreement for the 2020-21 school year;
- St. Vincent Prevention Projects Alcohol, Tobacco and other drug use survey;
- Substitute teachers including Deborah Anderson (mathematics), Sharon Argenta (health and physical education), Sara Armanious (mathematics, emergency certification), Diane Atkinson (elementary), Melissa Bartels (elementary), Rita Benson (registered nurse, emergency certification), Brooke Bentley (pk-4, special education, pk-8), Deborah Blozowich (elementary), Jennifer Bradley (elementary, special education), Donna Brant (LPN);
Dana Buches (elementary), Jim Bumar (criminology, bachelor in sociology), Stephanie Calabrace (elementary, early childhood), Maureen Cassidy (elementary, environmental education, emergency certification), Journie Crutchman (pk-4), Sally Crystaloski, Danielle Dratch (nurse, emergency certification), Emily Echard (grades 4-8, English, language arts), Rochelle Egan (family and consumer science), Rita Feals (music);
Leah Fertal (pk-4, special education), Stephanie Finger (elementary k-6, biology, earth and space science), Neli Foster (out of state special education certification), Sarah Gaffney (elementary), Beth Grabiak (nurse practitioner, k-12, emergency certification), Dana Holt (elementarty), Lisa Hook (elementary), Raven Hrtyanski (pk-4), Pam Irwin (music), Megan Jarnot (elementary),
Samantha Jobe (Spanish), Loretta Johnston (certified school nurse), Sarah Kalp (pk-4, special education), Rachael Kollar (pk-4), Mary Kott (emergency certified), Christina Kozemchok (elementary, early childhood), Tim Kozusko (elementary, secondary counselor, social studies), Erica Krug (registered nurse), Richard Ludwig (industrial arts, drawing), Elizabeth McBroom (elementary), Amanda McCulloch (pk-4);
Gretchen McMullen (elementary), Rachel Moreland (bachelor of science in business communications, minor in political science, emergency certified), Mary Ann Musick (master of business administration), Alyssa Myers (English), Kiersten Nicey (bachelor in English, emergency certification), Rachael Obsenica (English), Bethany Olson (ER certification), Amanda Pletcher (pk-4), Sheryl Plundo (mathematics),
Joan Raley (inactive music certificate, out of state certification elementary, school administrator, music, bilingual emergency certified), Beverly Raymond (emergency certified), Laura Reilly (elementary, mid-level mathematics), Amber Ridilla (mathematics), Kenneth Riley (social studies), Natalie Sarnese (pk-4), Scott Shust (bachelor of science in communications, emergency certification), Alesha Susman (mathematics), Logan Telford (biology), Carrie Thomas (business computer information, marketing),
Cheryl Thomson (early childhood), Thomas Turnbull Jr. (elementary), Brett Vallorani (pk-4), Tray Wolf (mathematics, special education), Michael Yandrick (health and physical education).
