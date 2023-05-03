It’s not your typical job fair.
Recruiters from colleges, employers and the military visited Greater Latrobe Senior High School Tuesday for the annual NEXT Fair, a part of the school’s NEXT Career Pathways program.
Updated: May 3, 2023 @ 5:04 am
It’s not your typical job fair.
Recruiters from colleges, employers and the military visited Greater Latrobe Senior High School Tuesday for the annual NEXT Fair, a part of the school’s NEXT Career Pathways program.
While most of the participants hoped to engage with students as they gather resources to decide what’s ”next” for them, one recruiter said he also treats the fair almost as a fact-finding mission.
“I’m just trying to make our presence known,” said Joe Lodovico of UPMC. “I try to gather information on what they want and see what we can do to help.”
Lodovico was just one of the participants representing the health and science pathway, which also included hospitals and nursing and personal care homes.
In addition, the fair, which offers the ability for students to engage with so many schools and employers at one time, also featured representatives from the following pathways:
Jessica Yetter, career pathways coordinator at the school, said she was amazed at the response she got from organizations when she put out the word about the job fair.
“Kudos to all of the members of the community who showed up for this,” said Yetter.
The point is for students to get exposure to all different pathways.
According to the program’s page on the school’s website, “our main focus is to intentionally get students thinking about their future and to help them make better informed decisions about their future. We offer many opportunities for students to explore each of these pathways.”
To ensure the students maximize their exposure at the NEXT Fair, students earn a raffle ticket for every table they visit for a chance to win gift cards, swag, apparel and other prizes donated for the event.
In addition to future opportunities, there were also employers, which were looking to hire for part-time or summer employment, such as Chick-fil-A, Sheetz, Idlewild Park & SoakZone and Texas Roadhouse. Texas Roadhouse tried to entice students to their table with a tagline of “Get Free Bread If You Work With Us.” In addition, the restaurant had samples of their famous rolls and cinnamon butter for students to try.
In addition, the school arranged for food trucks from 10:50 to 11:50 a.m., where students from grades nine-12 could come back and visit the NEXT Fair and purchase food from the food trucks for lunch.
Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.
