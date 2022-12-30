Undoubtedly when Thomas Moorhead Whiteman and his younger brother, Harry J., printed the first day’s run of 200 copies of the Latrobe Bulletin on Dec. 18, 1902, they did not foresee what the ensuing century would bring.
An item currently circulating on the Internet brings the point home quite clearly:
“In 1902, the average life expectancy in the United States was 47 years. Only 14% of the homes in the United States had a bathtub. Only 8% of the homes had a telephone. A three-minute call from Denver to New York City cost $11.
“There were only 8,000 cars in the United States, and only 144 miles of paved roads.
“The maximum speed limit in most cities was 10 mph.
“Alabama, Mississippi, Iowa and Tennessee were each more heavily populated than California. With a mere 1.4 million residents, California was the 21st-most populous state in the Union.
“The tallest structure in the world was the Eiffel Tower.
“The average wage in the United States was 22 cents an hour.
“The average U.S. worker made between $200 and $400 per year.
“A competent accountant could expect to earn $2,000 per year, a dentist $2,500 per year, a veterinarian between $1,500 and $4,000 per year, and a mechanical engineer about $5,000 per year.
“More than 95% of all births in the U.S. took place at home.
“Ninety percent of all U.S. physicians had no college education. Instead, they attended medical schools, many of which were condemned in the press and by the government as ‘substandard.’
“Sugar cost 4 cents a pound. Eggs were 14 cents a dozen.
“Coffee cost 15 cents a pound.
“Most women only washed their hair once a month, and used borax or egg yolks for shampoo.
“Canada passed a law prohibiting poor people from entering the country for any reason.
“The five leading causes of death in the United States were: Pneumonia and influenza; tuberculosis; diarrhea; heart disease, and stroke.
“The American flag had 45 stars. Arizona, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Hawaii and Alaska hadn’t been admitted to the Union yet.
“The population of Las Vegas, Nev., was 30.
“Crossword puzzles, canned beer and iced tea hadn’t been invented.
“There was no Mother’s Day or Father’s Day.
“One in 10 U.S. adults couldn’t read or write. Only 6% of all Americans had graduated high school.
“Marijuana, heroin and morphine were all available over the counter at corner drugstores.
“About 18% of households in the United States had at least one full-time servant or domestic.
“There were only about 230 reported murders in the entire United States.”
Latrobe had been an incorporated borough for just under 50 years when the Whitemans began their publishing venture. Other papers had come and gone to serve Latrobe, but the Bulletin stayed.
In fact, the late Thomas M. Whiteman II, Harry J.’s son, was fond of pointing out that in its history, the Bulletin had never missed a day of publication. That record remains intact to this day.
That means that from Dec. 18, 1902, to Dec. 17, 2002, there were 31,200 issues plus at least two Sunday editions, on Pearl Harbor Day and on Feb, 15, 1948, to announce the birth of the Zavada quadruplets in Latrobe Area Hospital. Add to that another 28 issues in the past month, and the grand total is at least 13,230 issues to date.
Times have changed in the Latrobe area since those first 200 copies of the Bulletin were printed. A look through the Dec. 18, 1902, and Dec. 20, 1902, issues of the brand-new publication shows that. The issues were loaned to the Bulletin courtesy of Carl Mattioli of the Latrobe Area Historical Society.
Looking through those first papers, one can get a clear sense of the jog in time a century brings.
Kodak cameras were on sale at Seiler & Young, 203 Main St. Latrobe (phone 19), “Sant Claus Headquarters.” You could buy a Cyclone Jr. 3 1/2 for $3; a Cyclone 4x5, $4; Cyclone Sr. 4x5, $8; Brownie, $1, and get a 20-percent discount on any cameras sold.
You could buy $1.50 books for $1.08 titles includes The Speckled Bird, Heart Courageous, When Knighthood was in Flower, Alice of Old Vincennes, David Harum or Right of Way.
You also could buy paper stationery at 25 cents and up. Fancy box candies were 10 cents to 50 cents. Hard mixtures were three pounds for 25 cents.
Among those working in Latrobe were these advertisers: Dr. N. Abbaticchio, physician and surgeon, 807 1/2 Ligonier St.; S.E. Burchfield, MD, homeopathist, 508 N. Ligonier St.; C.C. Baker, hair cutter, 809 Ligonier St.; E.W. Blackburn, physician and surgeon; Dr. T.W. Moran, 327 Depot St., and Dr. John K. Brallier, dentist (whose office was on the second floor, Anderson Building, corner Depot and Jefferson streets). There was also a tailor, John Potthoff, whose place of business was at 906 1/2 Ligonier St.
The People’s Store was selling women’s fur scarves for $1.50 to $15; ruffs for $1.50 to $4; gloves for 25 cents to $1.50; children’s fur sets for 98 cents to $1.75; women’s belts (silk, satin or leather) for 25 cents and up; and hosiery lisle, balbreggan or wool, 10 to 75 cents a pair; fancy white aprons hemmed in lace and baby ribbons, 25 cents to $1.50; toilet cases, collar and cuff boxes, etc., $1.50 to $5, and women’s pocketbooks, 25 cents to $1.50, and shirts made to order and guaranteed to fit for 50 cents extra.
Also advertising in that first few days were Anderson’s Correct Footwear and G.W. Stadtmiller, agent for Bergman Wool Collar, Gelbert Bag Co. wall trunks. At H.G. Donnelly & Son (phone 91), 323 Main St. “opposite the post office,” cotton and wool blankets were being sold for 50 cents to $5 a pair. Wool and knit skirts and fine mercerized skirts were $1 to $4, and mufflers and umbrellas 50 cents to $5.
F.E. Butz & Co., 221 Main St., sold musical instruments, music rolls, sheet music and talking-machine records.
Latrobe Supply Co. was located at 904 Ligonier St.; McCoy Bros. was at 1307 Ligonier St.; Thomas H. Dunn’s was on Ligonier Street, and F.E. McCurdy was at 217 Depot St.
An intriguing ad stated, “$1 cash and 50 cents a week buys a lot in M’Bride Terrace,” a plan of lots near Latrobe. It does not state how many weeks one would have to pay.
Edw. Leizmann’s Greenhouses did business at 227 Loyalhanna Ave. Unity Distillery was half a mile from Latrobe. It advertised “M.R. Moore, 30 years experience, pure rye whisky for Family and Medical purposes.”
Other local businesses were the Duke’s Clothing Co.; Cooperstone & Co. groceries, china and lamps; Barkley & Tassell, pharmacists and opticians, Ligonier Street; Statler’s, 219 Depot St., “1/4 off all millinery”; Christmas at Anderson’s, Lowe’s Shoes, Rodgers Building, Depot Street; Geo. C. Kime, importing tailor, near the PRR crossing; McLaughlin & Reed, 910 Ligonier St.; Strouse & Co. Boys and Children’s Clothing; First National Bank of Latrobe; O.H. Kunert Lloyd Avenue and Unity Street, where you could buy 22 pounds of sugar for $1 with a purchase of $5 and up; W.H. Grimm, Ligonier Street, selling Christmas trees; Geo. G. Newcomer, candy; H.A. Baker, merchant tailor; Conn & Lohr, Depot Street, groceries; Shadle & Toner, McLaughlin Building, photos and framing.
Not only are these businesses gone, so are many of the buildings that housed them. The Bulletin has chronicled their rise and fall, and the rise of replacements (or parking lots). There no longer is a supermarket in the immediate downtown Latrobe area, but there is one within the city. Many retail establishments still exist, and within the past few years some new ones have come into town. Many professionals and service providers work right in town.
What might the future hold, not only for downtown Latrobe but for the greater Latrobe region?
There are some certainties. In Unity Township, the near future will see a Wal-Mart and Lowe’s built. The Route 30 corridor will be widened. More traffic signals will be installed.
Also, the Route 22 highway improvement project will be completed early in this next century of the Bulletin.
It is safe to assume more homes will be built not only in Unity Township but also in Derry and Ligonier townships.
Less certain are some projects that seem as if they’ve already been around for a hundred years: The Laurel Valley Expressway, a Latrobe Community Center and development of the vacant lot formerly occupied by Penn Furniture in downtown Latrobe.
The next hundred years are sure to hold some surprises. When the Bulletin comes to its bicentennial in 2102, some buildings we see around us today will be gone, others will be built, roads will change and hairstyles will, too.
But the aim of the Bulletin will still be to provide local readers with “All the news that’s fit to print.”
