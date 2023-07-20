The Ligonier Valley Library announces the following programs.
VA Benefits Peer Program
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Ligonier Valley Library announces the following programs.
VA Benefits Peer Program
The Ligonier Valley Library will be hosting a program for veterans to come receive help regarding their VA benefits from fellow veterans.
Need help navigating your VA Health Benefits? Come to the library to receive confidential help from fellow veterans. The program is free and there is no registration required to participate in a session. Sessions will take place in the board room, lower level of the library.
Program dates include July 21 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., July 28 from 1 to 3 p.m., Aug. 11 from 1 to 3 p.m., Aug. 18 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Aug. 25 from 1 to 3 p.m.
Behind the Mask
The Ligonier Valley Library will be hosting a presentation by Beth Kukucka on July 24 at 5:30 p.m. in the community room. The presentation will focus on Kukucka’s “Behind the Mask” project, in which she photographed people all over the country both with and without their face masks and asked them who they were behind it. The project yielded powerful results with deep responses from the participants.
A Pittsburgh based photographer, Kukucka spent the past few years traveling around the country documenting the pandemic by asking people who they are behind their masks. She has presented her Behind the Mask project at numerous schools, colleges and communities. Below is an excerpt regarding the project from her website.
“Behind the Mask is a pandemic photography project that asks the question, ‘Who are you behind the mask?’ Who are you behind the presentation, facts and details of your life — beyond where you live or what you do? What is it like to be you behind those things? What would you like us to know about you? The answers will surprise and move you.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.