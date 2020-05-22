The newest edition of “The Accent On-Air” premieres at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, May 24 on WTAE-TV (Channel 4).
The show features a one-on-one interview with Father Daniel Mahoney, pastor of Holy Family Parish, Latrobe, who is celebrating 50 years as a priest and his recovery from COVID-19. It also includes a feature on priests “Diving into Digital,” where they share their successes at finding new ways to connect with parishioners during the coronavirus pandemic.
In his message, Bishop Edward C. Malesic focuses on the diocese’s plans to resume in-person worship and return to public celebration of Mass.
Other highlights of “The Accent On-Air” include:
- Pittsburgh radio star Melanie Taylor of 100.7 Star FM, talks about turning pain into purpose after the sudden loss of her father, a loyal parishioner at The Epiphany of Our Lord Parish, Monessen;
- Diocesan Catholic school leaders and families discuss how the schools were ready to teach through technology when distance learning became the new normal;
- Families show how virtual prayer services and blessings produced by the diocese have helped them stay connected to their faith;
- Father John Moineau talks about Immaculate Conception Parish’s popular Burger Bash in Irwin and how it might look this year;
The show will be broadcast again at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, June 7. It also airs overnight at 3:08 a.m. on May 30 and June 6, 13, 20 and 27 and at 3:38 a.m. on May 30, June 6 and June 13. “The Accent On-Air” can always be viewed at TheAccentOnline.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.