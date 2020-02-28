Derry Borough’s new K-9 officer has arrived in America.
Smokey, the 9-month-old male Malinois dog that Police Chief Randy Glick selected to be Derry’s next K-9 officer, arrived in the country earlier this week and is getting used to his new surroundings.
“He’s been cool so far,” Glick said. “No aggression, he’s slept well ... everything has been really smooth.”
Glick and master K-9 trainer/former North Huntingdon Township officer William Sombo left Westmoreland County on Wednesday morning to make the trip to Dulles International Airport in Virginia to pick up Smokey, who has since cleared customs and is officially a U.S. citizen. Smokey flew 14 hours from Amsterdam to America, he added.
On Thursday morning, Smokey played in the snow with his new canine friends, including retired Derry Borough K-9, Blade, and several of Glick’s other family dogs.
Glick spent much of the day with Smokey, doing some bonding and acclimation work.
“We had spent some time together. It was nice to able to do some stuff and introduce him to the other dogs,” he said.
Smokey’s first training session is slated for Tuesday, March 3, in North Huntingdon Township.
“It will be the first meet and greet with the training group and I’m also going to work him around the house,” Glick said.
The dog will then need a bonding period with Glick, his handler, for about 30 days. Two weeks of narcotics training will follow, while four to six weeks will be designated later this summer for patrol work.
Patrol work, Glick noted, includes area searches outside for a lost person or criminal, tracking work, article searches for items such as weapons or personal items, and aggression control for apprehension and handler protection.
“Once we complete narcotics, he’ll be a single-purpose dog and then once we get some nice weather, he’ll be dual-purpose for narcotics and patrol,” Glick said.
“The bonding period is something you do over time. He has to learn to trust me.”
Smokey will turn one year old on May 9.
“He’s a few months younger then when I got Blade. He’s got a decent amount of puppy in him,” Glick said.
As for meeting his new friends — the people of Derry Borough and surrounding communities — Glick said that will begin today with a ride in his patrol vehicle and a walk through nearby fields.
“Tuesday will be the big day,” Glick said. “It will be the first real day we work on some things.”
Earlier this month, Derry Borough Council voted 4-0 to resume the K-9 program and begin the process of acquiring a new police dog.
Council president Grant Nicely said an anonymous donor planned to provide $6,000 in funding to help resume the program.
Glick said the cost is about $4,500 to purchase the dog and $1,100 to fly the animal to America, along with initial training expenses of roughly $5,000.
Mayor Alanna DeRito-Gaudiello pushed to resume the program, citing the importance of a K-9 as a community resource and a safeguard for children in the area.
Blade, the borough’s longtime K-9 officer who turned 13 last month, worked his final shift in December. The Dutch shepherd had been an active member of the police department for a dozen years and spent his entire career alongside Glick, his handler.
Members of council had previously announced in October that the borough’s K-9 program would be coming to an end, effective Dec. 31, 2019.
Donations to the program can be made payable to “Derry Borough K-9 Unit” and mailed to police headquarters at 116 E. Second Ave., Derry, PA 15627.
