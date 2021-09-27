State Rep. Leslie Rossi (R-Westmoreland/Somerset) has announced that her district offices in Ligonier and Mount Pleasant have officially opened for business and her team is ready to serve the citizens of the 59th Legislative District, according to a press release issued by Rossi.
“The people of the 59th District should know that my team and I are here to do everything we possibly can to meet and exceed your expectations both at home and in Harrisburg,” said Rossi in the press release. “I invite residents to stop by and share their concerns about state government issues that impact them every day. From processing PennDOT paperwork and assisting with applications for popular state programs to helping to resolve or navigate through state agency red tape, we are here to listen and serve you.”
The Mount Pleasant office is located at 2230 Mount Pleasant Rd. and is open 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The phone number is 724-423-6503 or toll-free 833-431-0505.
The Ligonier office is located at 1 Municipal Park Dr. and is also open 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The phone number is 724-238-2155.
Citizens can reach out to the office for assistance with PennDOT paperwork, driver’s license and vehicle registration applications and renewals; information and applications for senior citizen benefit programs, including Property Tax/Rent Rebate and PACE/PACENET prescription drug programs; securing birth and death certificates (photo identification required); copies of legislation; and more.
Internet and social media users are encouraged to visit the website at www.RepRossi.com and the Facebook page at Facebook.com/RepRossi for the latest district information and state government updates.
The 59th Legislative District encompasses part of Somerset County consisting of the townships of Conemaugh and Jenner, and the boroughs of Boswell and Jennerstown.
In Westmoreland County, the district includes the townships of Cook, Donegal, Fairfield, Hempfield (part of districts Todd, University and West Point), Ligonier, Mount Pleasant, St. Clair and Unity (part of districts Baggaley, Beatty, Crabtree, Dennison, Kuhns, Marguerite, Mutual and Pleasant Unity) and the boroughs of Bolivar, Donegal, Laurel Mountain, Ligonier, New Florence and Seward.
