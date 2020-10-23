A New Stanton man was killed Wednesday in a multi-vehicle crash along Interstate 70 East in South Huntingdon Township, according to information released by the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office.
Dillon W. Walton, 27, was driving alone in a 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier that was one of multiple vehicles stopped in the left lane of I-70 near mile marker 47.6 when a tractor trailer struck the stopped vehicles from behind around 5:19 p.m., according to the coroner’s report.
Walton, who was not wearing a seat belt, was partially ejected from his vehicle and suffered multiple blunt force injuries, according to the report. Deputy coroner Steven M. Grabiak pronounced Walton dead at the scene at 7:40 p.m.
An autopsy is to be performed today, Thursday, Oct. 22, by Dr. Cyril H. Wecht and Pathology Associates. Cause and manner of death are pending official autopsy and toxicology results.
A funeral home has not been chosen at this time.
