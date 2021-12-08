A New Stanton man was arrested by police in the sexual assault of a girl in September in Latrobe, according to court documents.
Tommy Eddington III, 19, stands accused of assaulting a 14-year-old girl in the city after he had driven the girl and two other acquaintances to multiple locations in the area in a 2021 Corvette, police said.
According to the girl, when they returned to Latrobe, she was left alone in the car with Eddington for a short period about 12:30 a.m. Sept. 25, when the assault allegedly occurred, Latrobe Detective Michelle Preston wrote in court documents.
The girl told police officers that she told Eddington her age multiple times. Police were able to identify Eddington because the girl had taken a photo of the car with the license plate visible, according to court documents.
Police charged him with corruption of minors, sexual assault and statutory sexual assault. He was released on $5,000 unsecured bond pending his preliminary hearing, which is scheduled for Dec. 13.
