When students walk into Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center on Monday, they can expect to see new staff, a brand new program and many completed renovation projects, which were still unfinished when students last roamed the halls this past spring.
The first days of school at EWCTC are an exciting time – and not just for students.
Administrative Director Todd Weimer said there is just something unnatural about the empty halls and quiet classrooms.
“It is boring here when the kids aren’t here,” said Weimer. “We chose this career path because we like to be around human beings and the last couple of months it has just been so, so quiet here.”
Although the kids won’t walk in until Monday, Weimer and the staff welcomed back teachers this past week for three in-service days, and everyone is excited to welcome students back to the building.
When they walk in on the first day of school, students will immediately notice some of the renovations that were still ongoing at the school in June are finally completed, including the lobby and the exterior work on the school.
“We’re so excited for the kids to see the changes in the building,” added Weimer.
At Wednesday’s last meeting of the Joint Operating Committee, a number of personnel decisions were made, including:
- Hiring of Heather Vavrek as a full-time school nurse at a rate of $35 per hour, paid for by the COVID-19 Public Health Workforce grant;
- Hiring of Joe Angus as a part-time school resource officer at $22.50 per hour, paid for by the School Mental Health and Safety and Security PCCD grant;
- Hiring of three teaching assistants at an hourly rate of $15 to be paid from the Carl D. Perkins Fund – Gina Ciocco (all programs), Roy Schmucker (welding) and Jerry Dun (construction trades), and
- Club advisers: Jeff Mori (Battle
- ots), Chad Goodman (Home Builders), Heather Kaecher (NTHS), Lindsey Smetak (HOT), Lisa Newhouse (Senior Class) and William Wilson (SkillsUSA) at $1,000 for the school year.
In addition to new staff members, students will also see some new faces as the school kicks off the first year of the new service occupations program. The program is designed to instruct students on a variety of skill sets in service-related employment areas, including food preparation and kitchen work, landscaping, custodial workers, maids and housekeeping and others.
