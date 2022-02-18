New spay, neuter clinic will impact cat overpopulation problem

A female cat can start having kittens as early as 4 months old, and over her lifetime, she can produce an average of 180 kittens. Likewise for the females from those litters, and the kittens from those litters, and on and on.
That’s a lot of cats, many of which will be unwanted.
On Monday, a new non-profit, Spay It Forward, put a stop to potentially thousands of kittens that could have been born locally and found themselves discarded, sick and producing thousands of more kittens.
The group is partnering with Dr. Theo Nelson, DVM, and Fix’N Wag’N, Inc., a non-profit mobile spay and neuter clinic that takes its van to 12 counties in the Greater Pittsburgh area.
On the first day of appointments at Spay It Forward’s new clinic at 531 Rugh Street in Greensburg, two veterinarians spayed or neutered 37 cats. Most of them were females, and that included feral, owned and cats in rescues. In addition to the surgeries, the unvaccinated cats received rabies and distemper shots, the females got green belly tattoos to show that they’ve been spayed, and feral cats had their ears tipped as the universal sign to indicate that they’re altered.
“Spay It Forward’s mission is to prevent animals from suffering from cruelty, neglect and homelessness,” said Katelynn Jones, founder of Wayward Whiskers, an all-volunteer animal rescue (mostly cats) in Greensburg.
That non-profit showcases its cats and kittens at its Cattfeinated Cat Café, also a non-profit, at 159 East Otterman St., Greensburg. It features confections, beverages, the Thrifty Kitty and consignment shops, and two lounges for meeting adoptable felines.
All rescues and shelters locally and nationally face the challenges of an out-of-control overpopulation of cats, a problem that can be decreased by spaying and neutering. Unfortunately, many people can’t afford those services for their pets, and nobody owns feral cats, so the cats keep reproducing.
It’s a problem that Dr. Nelson was aware of when she was growing up in Johnstown and taking care of sick and unwanted cats and kittens. People would just drop them off at her family’s home, and she helped her grandmother nurse them back to health.
“It’s a poor area and the problem with cats was pretty bad,” she said. “I wanted to give back to the community and fill in the gap for people who couldn’t afford it.”
Dr. Nelson has been in the profession for 15 years, half of them as a certified veterinary technician, then as a veterinarian. Her career goal was specifically to run a low-cost spay and neuter clinic, which she founded in October 2018.
On the day Fix’N Wag’N came to Greensburg, Dr. Ashley Bauman, who mentored under Dr. Nelson, and several vet techs “fixed” cats in the clinic’s van parked outside of the office suite.
Inside the new clinic, vet techs Chandler Scull and Sammy Skatula, who is also the practice manager, assisted Dr. Nelson. Jones was on hand to help, too.
One surgery room is set up and another will be ready soon. Cats were lined up in crates in another room, waiting for their turns. First step was a shot to immobilize them before laying them out on a table for a technician to shave the surgical areas. Next step was belly-up on the surgical table with a cone over their face to deliver oxygen and anesthesia.
It takes Dr. Nelson five to seven minutes to spay a cat. Neutering takes about 30 seconds to a minute. When it’s over, the cats — limp as dishrags — are returned to crates to recover from the anesthesia. They will go home with their owners, or go back to rescues to await adoption, or be returned to rescues or individuals who rounded them up for the trap/neuter/release (TNR) programs. Those cats, now vaccinated and ear-tipped, will be released in a couple of days to the feral communities where people have been taking care of them with feeding and shelter.
“This might be the only time they will see a vet,” Jones said about the homeless cats. “So we are sending them out with their best foot forward.”
Feral cats, also called community cats, create a myriad of problems. Except for the TNR programs, they may never have vet care and are prone to diseases, especially common upper respiratory infections, internal and external parasites, and injuries. Unaltered cats tend to fight among themselves and they can contaminate a neighborhood with foul-smelling urine. Even though they can hold down a rodent population, they are a threat to birds. Some are harmed by people who don’t want them around.
Worst of all, they keep on breeding if they aren’t altered. The inevitable inbreeding causes even more health and physical problems.
Spay It Forward is now dedicated to promote and provide low-cost (and in some cases, no-cost), high-quality/high-volume spaying and neutering services for cats, and in the future, for dogs when Dr. Nelson expands those services. They are also scheduling low-cost vaccine clinics for cats and dogs.
Fix’N Wag’N has 20 partners for its mobile unit and has helped several rescues, including Spay It Forward, to set up their own clinic spaces.
“This low—cost program is so needed,” Dr. Nelson said. “Our partners are liaisons in the community. They find a location and we show up.”
A mobile clinic can be held any place that the 30-foot van can park, for instance at shelters, fire halls, churches and individual homes.
Spay It Forward has an initial investment of $30,000 for anesthesia machines, oxygen concentrators, autoclave, surgical tables, lights, instruments and consumables. They are still in need of monetary donations as well as supplies including towels and blankets, garbage bags, pee pads, office supplies, and distilled water for equipment and sterilizing instruments.
For more information, visit spayitforwardclinic.com and fixnwagn.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.