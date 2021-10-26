A moment three years in the making is finally here.
Working with numerous community partners, the city is ready to unveil a custom, locally manufactured entrance sign into downtown Latrobe.
Visitors will aptly be welcomed by a “Welcome to the Neighborhood” gateway sign, located at the point in front of the Latrobe post office just after crossing the Lloyd Avenue Bridge over the Loyalhanna Creek.
Workers from local company Loyalhanna Environmental Services were on hand last week pouring concrete and placing the sign posts which will hold the curvilinear 8-foot-by-25-foot structure. Students from Eastern Westmoreland Career & Technology Center (EWCTC) also assisted with the project, along with members of the city’s public works department.
According to the Latrobe Community Revitalization Program (LCRP), other key players in the construction included Special Lite Company LLC, architect Steven N. Patricia, Shotts Industrial Metals, Keystone Ridge Designs, Blue Sky Sign Company and Athena Garden. The partners donated their time and talent to ensure the sign became a reality.
In addition, locally sourced materials were also used in the design.
“We’re moving along and are ahead of schedule,” said Jarod Tronzo, LCRP executive director.
Trunzo also pointed out that the project couldn’t have been completed without the many partners who came together to fund the new sign, headlined by the Lincoln Highway Heritage Corridor, along with the McFeely-Rogers Foundation, the Rotary Club of Latrobe, the Latrobe Foundation, Jim and Marlene Brunozzi and the City of Latrobe.
The sign is expected to be completed by the end of the week. Additional landscaping work will continue to beautify the area around the sign.
